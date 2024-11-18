STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking...
Pass the Popcorn! 'Morning Joe' Regulars Furious MSNBC Hosts Bent a Knee to...
'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh...
VIP
Trump Confirms Report About How He'll 'Reverse the Biden Invasion' and Secure the...
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess...
'Warrior We NEED': Mollie Hemingway Delivers MASTERFUL Defense of Matt Gaetz as AG...
Talk About a Sore LOSER --> Former Obama Lackey Claims Trump's Win Was...
'Ignoring the Law': Here's What's Going on in Illinois and Pennsylvania 13 Days...
REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTAC...
On Your BELLIES! LOL! Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Groveling Before Trump Is...
Into the Maw of Madness: 'Libs of Bluesky' Exposes the Deranged Left's Social...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks...
Phasers Set to OOF: William Shatner's Ignorance of Why Kamala Lost Invokes the...

FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY Be Finding Out

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on November 18, 2024
meme

As Twitchy readers know, something strange and blatantly illegal has been going on in Bucks County, Pennsylvania since Senator Bob Casey LOST the race nearly two weeks ago. Even though the race has been called for his challenger many times over, Dem Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia has refused to stop counting illegal votes.

Advertisement

Casey and the entire Democratic Party in Pennsylvania should be ashamed by this .. but they're Democrats, we know they won't be.

As long as pursuing this to the fullest extent means criminally charging this cheat of a woman.

Let's get it done.

It's more than past time.

She has to know these votes will not ultimately count in the race. The courts have said as much ...

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

At this point it has to be election fraud, yes? You know, that thing Democrats swear never happens.

Call the sheriff!

Anybody!

===========================================================================

Related:

'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh Over PARENTING and HOO BOY

Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem

'Warrior We NEED': Mollie Hemingway Delivers MASTERFUL Defense of Matt Gaetz as AG and DAAAMN (Watch)

DICK Move: Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel INSISTS Trump Didn't Beat Dems THAT Bad and HELLO Backfire

REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTACULAR Thread

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICANS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh Over PARENTING and HOO BOY
Sam J.
STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking REVENGE Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
Pass the Popcorn! 'Morning Joe' Regulars Furious MSNBC Hosts Bent a Knee to Literally Hitler
Doug P.
Into the Maw of Madness: 'Libs of Bluesky' Exposes the Deranged Left's Social Media Platform
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement