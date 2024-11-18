FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY Be Finding Out

As Twitchy readers know, something strange and blatantly illegal has been going on in Bucks County, Pennsylvania since Senator Bob Casey LOST the race nearly two weeks ago. Even though the race has been called for his challenger many times over, Dem Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia has refused to stop counting illegal votes.

Casey and the entire Democratic Party in Pennsylvania should be ashamed by this .. but they're Democrats, we know they won't be.

🚨BREAKING: RNC Chairman Whatley is looking into criminally charging the Democrat Commissioner in Bucks County that openly admitted to counting illegal ballots! -Daily Caller



"We will pursue this to the fullest extent that we can." — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 18, 2024

As long as pursuing this to the fullest extent means criminally charging this cheat of a woman.

NEW: @chairmanwhatley tells @dailycaller that the RNC is exploring whether Dem Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia could be held criminally liable for openly admitting to illegally counting ballots in the race between Casey and McCormick.



"We will pursue this to the fullest… https://t.co/KUiqULM0Kk — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) November 18, 2024

Let's get it done.

It's more than past time.

I thought no one was above the law.... Hmmm... Interesting — Chris (@FadeRetVet) November 18, 2024

The court should pay attention to the tune of 12+ years for violating the will of the people.

And they never again can participate in elections — Christopher O'Dunn (@EvanDunn135874) November 18, 2024

She has to know these votes will not ultimately count in the race. The courts have said as much ...

She needs to be arrested and charged with election fraud. — Rene (@Rene22416) November 18, 2024

At this point it has to be election fraud, yes? You know, that thing Democrats swear never happens.

Wasn't an election official just arrested for counting illegal votes? Who do these people think they are? — A D ALLEN (@MicahDee14) November 18, 2024

Call the sheriff!

Anybody!

