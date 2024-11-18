Talk About a Sore LOSER --> Former Obama Lackey Claims Trump's Win Was NOT a Mandate and HELLOOO Backfire

Richard Stengel wants everyone to know that Trump's YUGE win where he not only took the Electoral College but he won the popular vote (not to mention both the House and the Senate went red) was not a mandate.

Poor Dick, the truth hurts.

We suppose the fact that even his former boss Obama couldn't bring back the Democratic Party is just too much reality for him to bear.

But posting this was immensely stupid.

Take a look:

Trump has fallen below 50% in the popular vote. His margin of victory (pop vote + electoral college) is the third smallest since 1888. (Only JFK in '60 and Nixon in '68 were smaller.) If 238k votes in the blue wall states had been different, he would have lost. Not a mandate. — Richard Stengel (@stengel) November 17, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And if our aunt had testicles he'd be our uncle.

Dude.

This is just pathetic and indicative of the ego not only of the Democratic Party, but of the man who poisoned it himself, Barack Obama. Trump's win was absolutely a mandate. He not only beat Kamala Harris, but he beat the MACHINE that includes the mainstream media. We haven't seen a whooping of this magnitude since 1984, when Ronald Reagan embarrassed Walter Mondale.

Democrats lost. And they lost BIG. The only question really is, will they learn from it? And seeing this post from Dick, we don't think so.

You spent months trying to convince the country he was literally Hitler, everyone who voted for him was a Nazi, and he was going to end democracy if he won.



The GOP took control of the White House and both houses of Congress anyway.



It’s a mandate. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 18, 2024

This was more than a mandate.

This was a RECKONING.

Where do you get this s**t? pic.twitter.com/hvMDxqMc9i — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 18, 2024

Math is hard.

Merry Christmas Dick—— here’s an ornament for you. pic.twitter.com/RN2VrfHXJO — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) November 18, 2024

Aww, look how kind and giving the Right is. Dick should really say thanks.

Jumped the gun a bit didn’t you Dick? pic.twitter.com/3pmhg6cVz7 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 18, 2024

Dick is fussy.

Dick posted something stupid on X.

Don't be Dick.

