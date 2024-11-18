VIP
Trump Confirms Report About How He'll 'Reverse the Biden Invasion' and Secure the...
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess...
'Warrior We NEED': Mollie Hemingway Delivers MASTERFUL Defense of Matt Gaetz as AG...
'Ignoring the Law': Here's What's Going on in Illinois and Pennsylvania 13 Days...
REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTAC...
On Your BELLIES! LOL! Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Groveling Before Trump Is...
Into the Maw of Madness: 'Libs of Bluesky' Exposes the Deranged Left's Social...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks...
Phasers Set to OOF: William Shatner's Ignorance of Why Kamala Lost Invokes the...
JUSTICE FOR P'NUT! UFC Fighter Dedicates His Victory Speech to America's Favorite Squirrel
University of Virginia Refuses to Learn, Continues Progressive Ideological Enforcement
VIP
Democrats Still Don't Get It ... And I Am Not Planning on Helping...
They'll Be Dancing...Dancing in the Streets: Everyone is Doing The Trump-tusi

Talk About a Sore LOSER --> Former Obama Lackey Claims Trump's Win Was NOT a Mandate and HELLOOO Backfire

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on November 18, 2024
Twitchy

Richard Stengel wants everyone to know that Trump's YUGE win where he not only took the Electoral College but he won the popular vote (not to mention both the House and the Senate went red) was not a mandate.

Advertisement

Poor Dick, the truth hurts.

We suppose the fact that even his former boss Obama couldn't bring back the Democratic Party is just too much reality for him to bear.

But posting this was immensely stupid.

Take a look:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And if our aunt had testicles he'd be our uncle.

Dude.

This is just pathetic and indicative of the ego not only of the Democratic Party, but of the man who poisoned it himself, Barack Obama. Trump's win was absolutely a mandate. He not only beat Kamala Harris, but he beat the MACHINE that includes the mainstream media. We haven't seen a whooping of this magnitude since 1984, when Ronald Reagan embarrassed Walter Mondale.

Democrats lost. And they lost BIG. The only question really is, will they learn from it? And seeing this post from Dick, we don't think so.

This was more than a mandate.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This was a RECKONING.

Math is hard.

Aww, look how kind and giving the Right is. Dick should really say thanks.

Dick is fussy.

Dick posted something stupid on X.

Don't be Dick.

===========================================================================

Related:

REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTACULAR Thread

On Your BELLIES! LOL! Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Groveling Before Trump Is Absolutely DELICIOUS

It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and ENDING It Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

*COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're Officially Dead

Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfreude on STEROIDS

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS OBAMA TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
Into the Maw of Madness: 'Libs of Bluesky' Exposes the Deranged Left's Social Media Platform
Grateful Calvin
'Warrior We NEED': Mollie Hemingway Delivers MASTERFUL Defense of Matt Gaetz as AG and DAAAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTACULAR Thread
Sam J.
'Ignoring the Law': Here's What's Going on in Illinois and Pennsylvania 13 Days AFTER the Election
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement