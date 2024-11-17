COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're Officially Dead

Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfre...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff seems quite perturbed about Donald J. Trump winning the 2024 presidential election and the administration he is putting in place. If you think about it, the amount of time and effort Schiff put into trying to destroy Trump only to have him come back bigger and stronger and with an even better administration has to really burn his backside. Can't even imagine breaking laws and pushing lies in an effort to remove the guy and yet here he is, in charge AGAIN.

Hey, if that doesn't make Twitchy readers smile, knowing how much Schiff and other toads like him are suffering right now, we're not sure what will.

Not to mention Schiff is very concerned about Trump's 'wrecking balls'.

He means the people Trump is bringing on board ... shame on you for thinking otherwise. Ahem.

Take a look:

Except that's not really true, Adam. Americans overwhelmingly voted not only for Trump to bring prices down, but for him to take apart the enormous, overreaching, bloated federal government that is wasting billions of tax dollars everywhere.

He's keeping a campaign promise he made.

Sorry, not even a little bit sorry.

Oh, and in case you're wondering, Adam is going back to his Russia Russia Russia roots ... 

What a tool this guy is.

Indeed.

*popcorn*

Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfreude on STEROIDS
Sam J.
He came in like a wreeeeeeecking ball ... 

Seems like good, sound advice, Adam.

ADAM SCHIFF TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION 2024 ELECTION

