Not Crying, YOU ARE! What UFC Champ Jon Jones Did for Trump After Winning His Match Is LEGENDARY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy readers know, when Trump showed up at UFC last night with his kick-butt entourage including RFK Jr., Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, and even Kid Rock the place absolutely exploded with people losing their freaking minds. And while we loved the video of them all walking in (Trump's reaction to Joe Rogan especially), what happened after Jon Jones won his match really and truly made this editor teary.

Fine, there we actually cried.

This is the happiest and most content we've see Trump ... maybe ever. Think about it. They tried to impeach him, indict him, they targeted him with raids, he was even shot and yet there he is, POTUS 47 with thousands of people shouting their love and support for him.

And speaking of love and support, check this out:

OK, WHO'S CUTTING ONIONS IN HERE?!

We love seeing it as well.

Almost as if the entire country is finally ... happy again. Weird how that works out when you elect someone who doesn't hate the country, ain't it?

Sam J.
