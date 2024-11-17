'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative...
Not Crying, YOU ARE! What UFC Champ Jon Jones Did for Trump After...
Lame Duck President Joe Biden Stuck in the Back of APEC Family Photo
Elon Musk Says the 'Hammer of Justice' Is Coming for Those Who Pushed...
Mother Arrested for Letting Her 10-Year-Old Walk to the Store Alone
Zelensky: 'War Will End Sooner' After Trump Takes Office
VIP
Harry Sisson and Other Straight White Dudes for Harris 'Will Be Back in...
Amy Klobuchar Earns EPIC Ratio After Saying RFK, Jr. Believes Dangerous Conspiracy Theorie...
Adam Schiff: A President Who Cared Would Want to Ensure His Nominees Were...
Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their...
Winds of Change in the Windy City: Watch Chicago Residents Stand Up to...
One of the the 'Ladies' from 'The View' Leaves Twitter Because People Disagreed...
UK Police Investigate Telegraph Columnist Over Deleted Year-Old Tweet
No More Pallets of Cash: Trump Admin to Put 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran...

Skews the Polls and BAILS? Ann Selzer Retires, Claims Kamala IA Poll Is NOT the Reason Why BUT X Calls BS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:30 AM on November 17, 2024
Twitchy

A few days before the election, Ann Selzer aka the 'gold standard' of polling came out with a crazy poll claiming Kamala Harris was leading Trump by THREE POINTS in Iowa, which of course ended up being a YUGE mistake and off by 16 points. 

Advertisement

Sixteen points. Not just a point or two ... SIXTEEN.

Let that sink in just how WRONG someone would have to be to miss it by that much. Unless of course that was the point, to be off in hopes that it would somehow convince Democrats to get out and VOTE for Kamala because she was going to win. 

We made the same face.

Surely she would never deliberately release a poll hoping to sway the vote, right? And we would never accuse her of doing such a thing ... right?

Welp, she's retiring.

Oh, she claims she made the decision to retire a year ago or something:

His post continues:

However, Selzer says this decision to retire was made before her final poll of 2024.

Sure it was, Ann. 

Even Tater shared the news this morning.

Recommended

'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative and OH HELL YEAH
Sam J.
Advertisement

Over a year ago ... sure.

From The DesMoines Register:

Would I have liked to make this announcement after a final poll aligned with Election Day results? Of course. It’s ironic that it’s just the opposite. I am proud of the work I’ve done for the Register, for the Detroit Free Press, for the Indianapolis Star, for Bloomberg News and for other public and private organizations interested in elections. They were great clients and were happy with my work.  

Gonna guess they were NOT happy with her work on that last poll that clearly oversampled crazy, boomer, leftist, white cat ladies; incidentally that demographic was THE Kamala Harris demographic. Congrats, Kammy, old cranky cat ladies love you.

Have we mentioned how grateful we are that Kamala lost? Shew!

Advertisement

It certainly looks that way.

Never to be taken seriously again.

===========================================================================

Related:

'Move the F**K On': Justine Bateman Goes OFF on Scolds Lecturing Her About Associating with the Right

AOC Explaining What Trump Supporters Think to Joy Reid is LITERALLY the Dumb Leading the Dumber (Watch)

ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL

Just WOW: What Chris Hayes' Guest Called Pete Hegseth Has People DEMANDING He Sue Her and MSNBC (Watch)

YES! Jake Tapper Accidentally Gives Trump's Picks an EPIC New Nickname While Clutching His Pearls (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: IOWA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative and OH HELL YEAH
Sam J.
Not Crying, YOU ARE! What UFC Champ Jon Jones Did for Trump After Winning His Match Is LEGENDARY (Watch)
Sam J.
Mother Arrested for Letting Her 10-Year-Old Walk to the Store Alone
Brett T.
Elon Musk Says the 'Hammer of Justice' Is Coming for Those Who Pushed Foreign Interference Hoaxes
Brett T.
Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their Faith
Brett T.
Lame Duck President Joe Biden Stuck in the Back of APEC Family Photo
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative and OH HELL YEAH Sam J.
Advertisement