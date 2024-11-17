Skews the Polls and BAILS? Ann Selzer Retires, Claims Kamala IA Poll Is NOT the Reason Why BUT X Calls BS

A few days before the election, Ann Selzer aka the 'gold standard' of polling came out with a crazy poll claiming Kamala Harris was leading Trump by THREE POINTS in Iowa, which of course ended up being a YUGE mistake and off by 16 points.

Sixteen points. Not just a point or two ... SIXTEEN.

Let that sink in just how WRONG someone would have to be to miss it by that much. Unless of course that was the point, to be off in hopes that it would somehow convince Democrats to get out and VOTE for Kamala because she was going to win.

We made the same face.

Surely she would never deliberately release a poll hoping to sway the vote, right? And we would never accuse her of doing such a thing ... right?

Welp, she's retiring.

Oh, she claims she made the decision to retire a year ago or something:

🚨 BREAKING: Iowa pollster Ann Selzer retires from polling.



Her final Iowa poll was Harris+3 and she tried to justify it. The final result was Trump+13 - an error of 16 points.



The Selzer poll was previously the “gold standard” of polling.



However, Selzer says this decision to… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2024

His post continues:

However, Selzer says this decision to retire was made before her final poll of 2024.

Sure it was, Ann.

Even Tater shared the news this morning.

J. Ann Selzer is retiring from election polling. "Over a year ago I advised the Register I would not renew when my 2024 contract expired with the latest election poll as I transition to other ventures and opportunities..." https://t.co/n4nSLAvL2E — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 17, 2024

Over a year ago ... sure.

From The DesMoines Register:

Would I have liked to make this announcement after a final poll aligned with Election Day results? Of course. It’s ironic that it’s just the opposite. I am proud of the work I’ve done for the Register, for the Detroit Free Press, for the Indianapolis Star, for Bloomberg News and for other public and private organizations interested in elections. They were great clients and were happy with my work.

Gonna guess they were NOT happy with her work on that last poll that clearly oversampled crazy, boomer, leftist, white cat ladies; incidentally that demographic was THE Kamala Harris demographic. Congrats, Kammy, old cranky cat ladies love you.

Have we mentioned how grateful we are that Kamala lost? Shew!

Took the big payout to skew the election then bails. Got it.



Q: Why do Democrats always cheat?



A: It’s the only way they can win — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 17, 2024

Many people cashed in all their credibility to stop Trump in 2024. Like all the ppl who claimed he’s a fascist, just like Hitler, and threatened to put Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad. All those liars have been rendered impotent & silly. Never to be taken seriously again. — AOC Parody (@ParodyAoc) November 17, 2024

It certainly looks that way.

Never to be taken seriously again.

