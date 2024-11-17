Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfreude on STEROIDS

We tried to warn Democrats about trotting Liz Cheney out in support of Kamala Harris but did they listen? OH NO. Anything to stick it to the cons, even if that means alienating their own base. Hey guys, Liz Cheney is STILL A CHENEY, and even if she crapped all over her own party that doesn't mean your base is going to like her on their team.

That being said, we're super glad none of them listened to us because it sounds like Cheney did even more damage to Kamala than we thought she would.

Take a look:

Liz Cheney and Kamala Harris traveled to Waukesha County, Wisconsin, for an event specifically designed to benefit Harris by swinging GOP voters away from Trump.



Waukesha County Results:



2020: Trump 59%



2024: Trump 59%



Cheney was a political fiasco!https://t.co/kDp1ycrI7e — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 15, 2024

A POLITICAL FIASCO! SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Gosh, and she seemed so popular with the Trump-haters.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Man, this is satisfying.

Keep going:

While Dems did better in some MKE suburbs than in other states, they didn't get the boost they needed from GOP crossover voters. Could they have gotten the boost with a greater focus on winning back working-class voters in small cities beyond the suburbs?https://t.co/kDp1ycrI7e — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 15, 2024

You mean to tell us dragging out a woman who lost her own election by 40 points wasn't a winning strategy for Kamala.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Some analysts imagine that, because national #s shifted to Trump, the fact that Waukesha remained steady shows the Cheney strategy minimally benefited Harris. Sadly, no. The strategy was to move significant #s of suburban voters away from Trump to offset rural losses. It failed. — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 16, 2024

IT FAILED.

Louder for the mouth-breathers in the back.

A smarter strategy to tip WI to the Democrats would have involved a more union-based approach focused on historic industrial counties (Sheboygan, Brown). Appearances with Shawn Fain in Sheboygan and other smaller cities had far more potential to boost Harris #s than Cheney stops. — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 17, 2024

Hindsight is always 20/20.

Unless of course they'd listened to people on the Right telling them Liz is a cancer and would poison Kamala's campaign from the inside out. Just sayin'.

