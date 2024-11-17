*COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're...
Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfreude on STEROIDS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We tried to warn Democrats about trotting Liz Cheney out in support of Kamala Harris but did they listen? OH NO. Anything to stick it to the cons, even if that means alienating their own base. Hey guys, Liz Cheney is STILL A CHENEY, and even if she crapped all over her own party that doesn't mean your base is going to like her on their team. 

That being said, we're super glad none of them listened to us because it sounds like Cheney did even more damage to Kamala than we thought she would.

Take a look:

A POLITICAL FIASCO! SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Gosh, and she seemed so popular with the Trump-haters.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Man, this is satisfying.

Keep going:

You mean to tell us dragging out a woman who lost her own election by 40 points wasn't a winning strategy for Kamala.

Gosh, we're shocked.

IT FAILED.

Louder for the mouth-breathers in the back.

Hindsight is always 20/20. 

Unless of course they'd listened to people on the Right telling them Liz is a cancer and would poison Kamala's campaign from the inside out. Just sayin'.

===========================================================================

KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

