'Blood on THEIR HANDS': Tom Homan Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrats Over Laken Riley and DAMN (Watch)

The Laken Riley trial began this past week and as you may have heard, the 911 call she made as she was being killed by an illegal immigrant has been entered as evidence and it was played live in the courtroom.

Advertisement

Full disclosure, this editor was unable to listen to the whole thing.

Which is why Tom Homan calling on pro-illegal and pro-sanctuary city Democrats to listen to it makes ALL the sense in the world. They should have to listen to what happens when they allow criminals into our communities so they can pat themselves on the back and pretend to CARE SO MUCH about the little people.

They can call Homan any name they want, but nobody but maybe Trump cares more about ridding this country of violent and dangerous criminals as much as he does. Especially after listening to that phone call.

Watch this:

'BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS': Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan calls on pro-sanctuary city Democrats to listen to the 911 call 22-year-old Laken Riley made before prosecutors say she was killed by an illegal immigrant pic.twitter.com/WNKeThQcnV — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 16, 2024

This. So much THIS.

Laken Riley deserves justice.



That officer's account is horrifying. — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) November 16, 2024

Her poor family.

No words.

I hope the sanctuary politicians listen to Laken Riley’s 911 call. You can hear her being strangled and beaten over the head with a rock. Will the tone deaf politicians be as heartbroken as I was when I heard it? I have serious doubts. — USMC-Mom2016 🇺🇸 (@USMCMom2016) November 17, 2024

But it's racist or xenophobic if we don't want these thugs in our country. Hey, that's what Democrats keep telling us.

Defund sanctuary cities — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 16, 2024

At the VERY least.

===========================================================================

Related:

SNL Continues Desperate Spiral By Bringing on Guest Star Murderer to Play Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Watch)

'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative and OH HELL YEAH

Not Crying, YOU ARE! What UFC Champ Jon Jones Did for Trump After Winning His Match Is LEGENDARY (Watch)

Skews the Polls and BAILS? Ann Selzer Retires, Claims Kamala IA Poll Is NOT the Reason Why BUT X Calls BS

'Move the F**K On': Justine Bateman Goes OFF on Scolds Lecturing Her About Associating with the Right

===========================================================================