'Blood on THEIR HANDS': Tom Homan Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrats Over Laken Riley and DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Laken Riley trial began this past week and as you may have heard, the 911 call she made as she was being killed by an illegal immigrant has been entered as evidence and it was played live in the courtroom.

Full disclosure, this editor was unable to listen to the whole thing. 

Which is why Tom Homan calling on pro-illegal and pro-sanctuary city Democrats to listen to it makes ALL the sense in the world. They should have to listen to what happens when they allow criminals into our communities so they can pat themselves on the back and pretend to CARE SO MUCH about the little people.

They can call Homan any name they want, but nobody but maybe Trump cares more about ridding this country of violent and dangerous criminals as much as he does. Especially after listening to that phone call.

Watch this:

This. So much THIS.

Her poor family.

No words.

But it's racist or xenophobic if we don't want these thugs in our country. Hey, that's what Democrats keep telling us.

At the VERY least.

