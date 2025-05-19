OBSTRUCTION: Worcester City Manager Bans Local Cops From Helping ICE Arrest Illegals
The Bechdel Test Was a JOKE! X Users Defend Absence of Women's Roles In Classic 'Shawshank Redemption'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 19, 2025
Courtesy Castle Rock Entertainment/Library of Congress via AP

'The Shawshank Redemption,' the Academy Award nominated 1994 prison drama is one of the best films ever made. It takes place largely in a men's prison from roughly 1947 to 1975, and -- therefore -- has a male-centric cast.

This seemed post-worthy to a stats account, for reasons that make no sense (unless they like getting ratioed into oblivion, that is).

Oh no. Anyway.

Lefties like to use the Bechdel test to measure how diverse a movie is regarding female representation. In a major twist of irony, the 'creator' of the test—Alison Bechdel—says it was a joke, but the Left apparently doesn't listen to that woman.

Quite the list.

Heh.

Harsh, but accurate.

But a men's prison needs WOMEN!

Oh look. Math.

BOOM.

They seemed to have glossed over that part.

EL. OH. EL.

'Master and Commander' is a great film. Take it from this woman.

Oh, we're sure they do.

