The Bechdel Test Was a JOKE! X Users Defend Absence of Women's Roles In Classic 'Shawshank Redemption'

'The Shawshank Redemption,' the Academy Award nominated 1994 prison drama is one of the best films ever made. It takes place largely in a men's prison from roughly 1947 to 1975, and -- therefore -- has a male-centric cast.

This seemed post-worthy to a stats account, for reasons that make no sense (unless they like getting ratioed into oblivion, that is).

In "The Shawshank Redemption" - there are only two female speaking roles, totaling about 10 seconds in a 2 hours and 22 min film pic.twitter.com/8jrOfTKd3D — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) May 17, 2025

Oh no. Anyway.

Lefties like to use the Bechdel test to measure how diverse a movie is regarding female representation. In a major twist of irony, the 'creator' of the test—Alison Bechdel—says it was a joke, but the Left apparently doesn't listen to that woman.

The 14 Best Movies Ever Made That Have NO Female Characters:



12 Angry Men (1957)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Thing (1982)

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Das Boot (1981)

The Enemy Below (1957)

Lord of… — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) May 19, 2025

Quite the list.

I did notice there seemed to be way too much female dialog in that movie. Crazy it was that much I never realized it. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) May 18, 2025

Heh.

One of them is his skank wife cheating on him — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) May 18, 2025

Harsh, but accurate.

And why do you think that is? Might it be the location it takes place? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 19, 2025

But a men's prison needs WOMEN!

About 93% of prison inhabitants are men, leaving 7% women. The Shawshank Redemption has about 68 roles with, conservatively, 25 speaking roles. 2 out of 25 is 8%. So women are actually overrepresented.



The greater crime is that if the women were written honestly, the two women… — Michael Chase Real (@MChaseReal) May 18, 2025

Oh look. Math.

A story in 2 parts pic.twitter.com/DSJiQUekNQ — Jake (@DeRegul_8) May 17, 2025

BOOM.

It’s set in a men’s prison in the 1950’s… https://t.co/BSgLEeOKMY — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) May 18, 2025

They seemed to have glossed over that part.

A true testament to its greatness. https://t.co/jRmrprmgZS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 18, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

'Master and Commander' is a great film. Take it from this woman.

Statistically, when you set a movie in a prison for housing male criminals, there are zero chicks. Do you have any other retarded opinions I can help you out with, stupid? https://t.co/0u9BgOSqgV — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) May 19, 2025

Oh, we're sure they do.

