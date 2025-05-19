Brian Stelter Notes the ‘Extraordinary’ Timing of Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis and Tapper’s Bo...
Brent Gardner to Hewitt: Don’t Raise Taxes. Make Trump Cuts Permanent.

OBSTRUCTION: Worcester City Manager Bans Local Cops From Helping ICE Arrest Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 19, 2025
ImgFlip

It's adorable that some city manager in Worcester, MA thinks he's got any authority to overrule federal immigration laws.

Yet here we are, with Eric Batista doing just that.

Paging Tom Homan!

Yep. Start cuffing people and throwing them in jail. That's how this stops.

It sure is.

Their tune will change the second they're behind bars.

Yep.

A busload of illegals should be taken to Batista's house, where they can live with him and his family.

Nah. They don't care about that.

'Defenders of democracy' or something.

Tick tock.

Yes it is.

The Left is insane. And dangerous.

They need to make an example of this guy.

Tag her, too.

The cops should walk off the job and refuse to follow these orders.

