OBSTRUCTION: Worcester City Manager Bans Local Cops From Helping ICE Arrest Illegals

It's adorable that some city manager in Worcester, MA thinks he's got any authority to overrule federal immigration laws.
Yet here we are, with Eric Batista doing just that.
Worcester City Manager Eric Batista just signed an executive order that bans his citywide cops from helping ICE— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 19, 2025
Arrest him pic.twitter.com/1zTOUGa4m7
Paging Tom Homan!
This is obstruction of ICE and a crime. Arrest Worcester City Manager Eric Batista.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 19, 2025
Yep. Start cuffing people and throwing them in jail. That's how this stops.
Conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement is a felony.— iu70us (@iu70us) May 19, 2025
It sure is.
Their terms are acceptable 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hXxcKTeyiT— Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) May 19, 2025
Their tune will change the second they're behind bars.
When a city official openly defies federal law to protect illegal immigrants, that’s not leadership, it’s insubordination in a suit. This isn’t public service, it’s sabotage.— The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 19, 2025
Yep.
A busload of illegals should be taken to Batista's house, where they can live with him and his family.
They should be more focused on all the drugs, gangs, and violent crime. I hate when we have to go through that city and refuse to let my fiancée drive through there alone. https://t.co/LRuvQ5YEc9— Calavera (@TheHorrorInside) May 19, 2025
Nah. They don't care about that.
Every Democrat who refuses to cooperate with ICE is engaging in nullification. https://t.co/8rcDqi8MEp— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 19, 2025
'Defenders of democracy' or something.
It was never hard. Those who openly defy the law regarding aiding illegal aliens must be arrested immediately. A government either protects the sovereignty of its citizens, or citizenship is meaningless.— Because We Live Here 🇺🇸 (@BWLH_) May 19, 2025
The clock is ticking, Trump. Demographic changes doom America. https://t.co/uWBR7SM35C
Tick tock.
Obstruction of justice. https://t.co/4luyiV2mZF— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 19, 2025
Yes it is.
Insanity https://t.co/BzZyWhsKJy— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 19, 2025
The Left is insane. And dangerous.
@RealTomHoman Here you go. —> @CM_Batista https://t.co/CAEyQxXH4p— MCharles (@MCharles92719) May 19, 2025
They need to make an example of this guy.
@AGPamBondi https://t.co/OqLyu3iA3e— Dr. Ewok (@Savannahtony) May 19, 2025
Tag her, too.
The cops should walk off the job and refuse to follow these orders.
