Flashback: Kamala Harris Says Biden, Unlike Trump, Has Been Transparent About Health

This is an amazing find by MAZE and just stunning to watch, knowing what we know now. This video takes us back to the 2020 vice presidential debate, and Kamala Harris and Mike Pence are asked, "Is the president's health information something voters deserve to know?" Harris didn't just stop at "yes" — she went on to claim that "Joe has been incredibly transparent over many, many years."

"The one thing we all know about Joe," she added, "he puts it all out there."

Check out that smug look on her face as she's asked the question.

2020. During the VP debate Kamala Harris says that unlike Trump, a President Biden would be completely transparent about all health related issues. pic.twitter.com/b0uMXTSgUs — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 18, 2025

Amazing. And don't forget that Harris said she was "the last person in the room" with Biden, so she'd know about his cognitive decline.

Yet another lie exposed. Anything to grab power and hold on to it. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 19, 2025

They lie again and again and again — The Red Pill (@Ctam02O) May 19, 2025

That didn’t age well. — TexasBarb (@TexasBarb6) May 19, 2025

Kamala, second in command to the worst cover up and scandal of our time. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) May 18, 2025

Perhaps the most opaque and dishonest administration I can remember. The list is too long and obvious to even bother making right now. — Robwithakick (@Robwithakick) May 19, 2025

Kamala Harris’ tirades never age well.



The difference between a Kamala Harris tirade and a blatant lie is the passage of time.



That’s what she meant by the significance of the passage of time.



🤣🤣🤣 — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) May 19, 2025

Yes, Joe has been so honest for so many years that he had to drop out of a presidential race because of his lies 🙄 — Vicki 🇺🇲 (@NoWarningShot_) May 19, 2025

And the lies flow freely from the left side of the aisle. Many more flowed than we expected. Now we need to dig deeply into the who, what, when, how and where. — RA224 (@224RMA) May 19, 2025

But this was back in 2020, when Joe Biden's personal physicians didn't know he wasn't in peak physical and mental condition.

He put this out there, and we were told it was just J'Biden Jive. pic.twitter.com/sx8N0dxCy0 — William Munroe (@William97855261) May 19, 2025

Maybe he was telling the truth about contracting prostate cancer as a child from the oil being wiped of his mom's windshield.

Trump had a cognitive test and all his results were made public. — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) May 19, 2025

Harris must never be elected to anything ever again — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) May 19, 2025

Californians are going to elect her their governor, just wait.

