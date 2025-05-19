Taylor Lorenz Calls the US and Israel Two of the Most Evil Countries
Flashback: Kamala Harris Says Biden, Unlike Trump, Has Been Transparent About Health

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 19, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

This is an amazing find by MAZE and just stunning to watch, knowing what we know now. This video takes us back to the 2020 vice presidential debate, and Kamala Harris and Mike Pence are asked, "Is the president's health information something voters deserve to know?" Harris didn't just stop at "yes" — she went on to claim that "Joe has been incredibly transparent over many, many years."

"The one thing we all know about Joe," she added, "he puts it all out there."

Check out that smug look on her face as she's asked the question.

Amazing. And don't forget that Harris said she was "the last person in the room" with Biden, so she'd know about his cognitive decline.

But this was back in 2020, when Joe Biden's personal physicians didn't know he wasn't in peak physical and mental condition.

Maybe he was telling the truth about contracting prostate cancer as a child from the oil being wiped of his mom's windshield.

Californians are going to elect her their governor, just wait.

***

