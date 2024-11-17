It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and ENDING It Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Vivek Ramaswamy didn't hold back even a little bit talking about his and Elon Musk's plans for DOGE ... he even explained how they will achieve the cuts they plan to make. Note, this editor lives in Virginia and the amount of panic we're seeing from the northern part of our state where most of the feds live has been delicious. Virginia Democrats claim Gov Youngkin doesn't really care about his state because he's not doing anything to stop the EVIL REPUBLICANS from making cuts and decentralizing the feds.

We hate to break it to them but the fact Youngkin ISN'T doing anything to stop them proves he DOES care about the state.

As does Ramaswamy.

Check this out (it is indeed FIRE):

NEW: Vivek Ramaswamy says entire government agencies will be axed under DOGE, says cuts will be achieved through executive action.



🔥🔥



“Over half a trillion dollars that's spent every year right now was not even authorized by Congress in the first place.”



“The Pentagon has… pic.twitter.com/TooxaiRXaS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 17, 2024

His post continues:

“The Pentagon has just failed its seventh consecutive audit, nearly a trillion dollars of budget. They can't even tell you where it goes.” “So I think part of this is exposing for the public, the extent of that rot and waste, but then to take steps first through executive action…”

This is going to be FUN.

Well, unless you're a federal employee taking part in a bloated agency that spends millions trying to figure out why ferrets pass gas. The fact, dear reader, that you're unsure if we're being serious about the ferrets or making a joke says everything about the federal government, and ain't any of it any good.

No lies detected, this is what the American people want, accountability for where their money goes.



Anyone that questions this, is corrupted.



It’s just that simple — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) November 17, 2024

Literally what we voted for.

Grab yer corn.

