Laken Riley Murder Trial Testimony Proves Biden, Harris, Mayorkas & Sanctuary City Dems Are COMPLICIT

Doug P.  |  1:26 PM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The murder trial for the man accused of killing Laken Riley in Georgia resumed this morning. The testimony is disturbing and also maddening because this death was preventable and was caused by the Biden administration's dereliction of duty on border security combined with Democrat "sanctuary city" mayors' policies. 

President Elect Trump has promised to secure the border and deport criminal illegals starting the afternoon of January 20th just after he takes office, and that day can't come soon enough.

Here's the full post from Bill Melugin if you can't see it all above:

The “partner” of Jose Ibarra, the Venezuelan illegal alien charged w/ murdering Laken Riley, just testified in his trial that she & Ibarra went to the Roosevelt hotel in NYC to ask for a humanitarian flight to Atlanta, GA in September 2023. She says they got the flight, then Ibarra’s brother picked them up from ATL airport and drove them to Athens, GA, where prosecutors say he murdered Riley this year.

This is the video and it's infuriating: 

So far the only accountability over this happened last Tuesday when the Democrat candidate was overwhelmingly defeated, but more needs to be done.

We know it's a tall order to ask for public officials to be held accountable these days, but in this case it's entirely in order.

The victims of the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas open border deserve nothing less than accountability. Will that happen?

January 20th can't get here fast enough.

