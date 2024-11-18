Laken Riley Murder Trial Testimony Proves Biden, Harris, Mayorkas & Sanctuary City Dems Are COMPLICIT

The murder trial for the man accused of killing Laken Riley in Georgia resumed this morning. The testimony is disturbing and also maddening because this death was preventable and was caused by the Biden administration's dereliction of duty on border security combined with Democrat "sanctuary city" mayors' policies.

President Elect Trump has promised to secure the border and deport criminal illegals starting the afternoon of January 20th just after he takes office, and that day can't come soon enough.

NEW: The “partner” of Jose Ibarra, the Venezuelan illegal alien charged w/ murdering Laken Riley, just testified in his trial that she & Ibarra went to the Roosevelt hotel in NYC to ask for a humanitarian flight to Atlanta, GA in September 2023. She says they got the flight, then… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 18, 2024

Here's the full post from Bill Melugin if you can't see it all above:

This is the video and it's infuriating:

Your government flew an illegal gang member to Georgia with your money -- where he then… pic.twitter.com/7plVTnJhy6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 18, 2024

So far the only accountability over this happened last Tuesday when the Democrat candidate was overwhelmingly defeated, but more needs to be done.

It is insane that we're just flying illegals around the country on taxpayer money (sometimes direct, sometimes via federally-funded NGOs). — @amuse (@amuse) November 18, 2024

We know it's a tall order to ask for public officials to be held accountable these days, but in this case it's entirely in order.

The NGO’s behind this along with the Biden Administration need to be fully investigated and prosecuted for their roles in this invasion! — Just A Dude (@JustADudeAZ) November 18, 2024

Biden, Kamala and Mayorkas have blood on their hands.



Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/zR2R7KT2L5 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 18, 2024

The victims of the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas open border deserve nothing less than accountability. Will that happen?

Absolutely unbelievable and completely believable all at the same time.



Taxpayers funded the travel for Laken Riley’s murderer. https://t.co/IX9jcChji1 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 18, 2024

January 20th can't get here fast enough.