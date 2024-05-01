USA Today 'Reporter' Peculiarly Seeking to Dox Jewish UCLA Students Rather Than Their...
KJP Dodges Qs About Protests As Biden's 2020 'Leadership' Jab at Trump Continues...
Here’s What Happened When MSNBC Slightly Pushed Back on Pelosi’s Anti-Trump Narrative
Ex Twitter CEO's 'There's No Left or Right' Post Sparks Strolls Down Election...
It Is May First and Joe Biden Is the Worst President in U.S....
'Please Tell Me This Is a Joke': Biden Announces Who Will Benefit From...
DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests
White House Staff's 'Shield Biden From Cameras and Questions' Strategy Ramps Up
Biden, Who Weaponized Government Against His Political Opponents, Warns TRUMP Is Threat to...
'Lunacy!' Biden Reportedly Considering Bringing Palestinians Into the US (YOU Would Pay Th...
Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show...
Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing
Kamala Harris Posting About 'Trusting Women' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
'Glory to All Our Martyrs': Columbia Protesters Take Over Hamilton Hall

The Kids Are Not Alright: Wajahat Ali, Rep. Bowman Smacked DOWN for Calling Campus Agitators 'Kids'

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Yesterday, we told you about AOC flipping out on NYC Mayor Eric Adams, after Adams's assertion the Columbia protest had been co-opted and his advice to tell the 'kids' to leave 'before the situation escalates.'

Advertisement

The situation escalated.

But we noticed something very curious about both Adam's statement, and AOC's response. The use of the word 'kids'; and it was a word repeated elsewhere.

First, Rep. Jamal 'Fire Alarm' Bowman:

Kids.

They're not kids. They are all adults.

Apparently.

He also thinks it's okay to pull a fire alarm to stop a vote.

There is no 'right' to do what they're doing.

None.

Brutal.

Excellent question.

All of them are adults.

Recommended

KJP Dodges Qs About Protests As Biden's 2020 'Leadership' Jab at Trump Continues to Age Horribly
Doug P.
Advertisement

All of this.

He gets an A for effort.

The other offender in this is Wajahat Ali, who should probably peruse his Twitter feed before he spouts off.

But there's that word again -- kids.

Yes. Yes, he did.

A fact X users were more than happy to point out. Repeatedly.

One.

Two.

Advertisement

Three.

Four.

And that was an actual kid. The Columbia mob are all adults.

The Left needs to pick a lane here: either these are kids, in which case they should 1) go home and 2) should not be listened to on any issue, let alone Israel's war against Hamas OR they're adults who we should take seriously and -- if that's the case -- they need to face the consequences of their actions.

You cannot have it both ways, especially not after the Left makes sport of trying to destroy the lives of actual kids for doing things they simply don't like.

Tags: FOOTBALL KANSAS CITY KIDS WAJAHAT ALI COVINGTON CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL KYLE RITTENHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Dodges Qs About Protests As Biden's 2020 'Leadership' Jab at Trump Continues to Age Horribly
Doug P.
Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Ex Twitter CEO's 'There's No Left or Right' Post Sparks Strolls Down Election Interference Lane
Doug P.
'Please Tell Me This Is a Joke': Biden Announces Who Will Benefit From Latest Round of Vote Buying
Doug P.
White House Staff's 'Shield Biden From Cameras and Questions' Strategy Ramps Up
Doug P.
Kamala Harris Posting About 'Trusting Women' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KJP Dodges Qs About Protests As Biden's 2020 'Leadership' Jab at Trump Continues to Age Horribly Doug P.
Advertisement