The Kids Are Not Alright: Wajahat Ali, Rep. Bowman Smacked DOWN for Calling Campus Agitators 'Kids'

Yesterday, we told you about AOC flipping out on NYC Mayor Eric Adams, after Adams's assertion the Columbia protest had been co-opted and his advice to tell the 'kids' to leave 'before the situation escalates.'

The situation escalated.

But we noticed something very curious about both Adam's statement, and AOC's response. The use of the word 'kids'; and it was a word repeated elsewhere.

First, Rep. Jamal 'Fire Alarm' Bowman:

These are students.



In no world should our kids be met with guns when using their constitutional right to peacefully assemble. https://t.co/w5KxvkOw6h — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) May 1, 2024

Kids.

They're not kids. They are all adults.

You think it’s a constitutional right to storm and take over a building? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2024

Apparently.

He also thinks it's okay to pull a fire alarm to stop a vote.

They didn't peacefully assemble.



Truly amazing how the "Palestinian" cause keeps pushing verifiable lies. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 1, 2024

There is no 'right' to do what they're doing.

None.

Brutal.

How do you know they’re students? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 1, 2024

Excellent question.

They are adults. — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) May 1, 2024

All of them are adults.

They are not children, they are adults and should face the consequences of their lawless, stupid, grossly bigoted behaviors. https://t.co/Moy9PJTR46 — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) May 1, 2024

All of this.

1. They are adults

2. They stopped being peaceful weeks ago

3. They are trespassing, not assembling



Otherwise, solid post from you, Fire Jam. https://t.co/44wX5VUcFp — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) May 1, 2024

He gets an A for effort.

The other offender in this is Wajahat Ali, who should probably peruse his Twitter feed before he spouts off.

What do you think will happen if you keep casually conflating American student protestors with Hamas and terrorist groups? Or in the case of some politicians, explicitly calling them Hamas and terrorists?



You're putting a target on American kids. Dangerous, reckless, and wrong. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 30, 2024

But there's that word again -- kids.

You freaked out for months about a high school kid who smiled in a way you didn’t like. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) May 1, 2024

Yes. Yes, he did.

A fact X users were more than happy to point out. Repeatedly.

Here’s hoping they can use this as a learning lesson. https://t.co/uZ9gN2Ewa3 pic.twitter.com/UZmt8qjILt — Damin Toell (@damintoell) May 1, 2024

One.

Two.

This guy tried to get the smirking Covington kid killed, and has the nerve to spew this garbage. Dude, GFY with a cactus. https://t.co/JJuVD6MWZp — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) May 1, 2024

Three.

Just imagine the life's lessons they'll learn. https://t.co/jAOm4hIkGL — Homes (@HomesJSimpson) May 1, 2024

Four.

And that was an actual kid. The Columbia mob are all adults.

Sounds like those kids should go home, then. In the adult world, the people noticing are never the ones at fault. Behave better, and stay out of trouble. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) May 1, 2024

The Left needs to pick a lane here: either these are kids, in which case they should 1) go home and 2) should not be listened to on any issue, let alone Israel's war against Hamas OR they're adults who we should take seriously and -- if that's the case -- they need to face the consequences of their actions.

You cannot have it both ways, especially not after the Left makes sport of trying to destroy the lives of actual kids for doing things they simply don't like.