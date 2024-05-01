Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up (Watch)

If you were paying attention to Twitter last night, you saw a wonderful sight. Finally fed up with the whiny 'revolutionaries' at Columbia University, who broke into, occupied, and tried to 'rename' a campus building (and yet still wanted to have their meals catered to them), the NYPD showed up in force on the college campus -- and at City College in New York -- and began clearing everyone out while making many, many arrests.

There were countless videos of law and order finally prevailing, but this one was one of our favorites:

I don’t know what this is, but I want one.



pic.twitter.com/Cf065DDMAS — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) May 1, 2024

Daaaaaamn. SWAT isn't fooling around. We wanted to see that beast rolling up blasting 'Ride of the Valkyries' out of some loudspeaker.

On second thought though, maybe this video was even better:

These people think they're heroes. In reality, most of America hates them. https://t.co/PQbaLj9orF — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 1, 2024

Listen to the cheers as they are all hauled away in buses for booking. More than any media pundit, this video will tell you what America -- yes, even in New York City -- thinks about these lawless, anti-American, antisemitic protesters.

But hang on ... we take it back. This video, posted by Nicholas Fondacaro of the Media Research Center, is the absolute cherry on top of a delicious sundae of justice last night.

(Warning: There is some NSFW language in the video below.)

"It's finals! Can I go home?!"

The pro-Hamas terrorists are crying that the NYPD won't let them leave the building they broke into occupied and are going to arrest them.

Their tears are so delicious pic.twitter.com/kscU0aeXda — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 1, 2024

BAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. We've been watching that on a loop many times and it never gets less beautifully hilarious.

'It's FINALS. I want to GO HOME.'

Guess she should have thought of that before she decided to join the global intifada, huh?

"Here I was, taking a little break from studying for finals, to illegally and indefnitely occupy a university building, and BAM! I'm arrested. How am I supposed to study for finals now!?"



Globalize the FAFO. https://t.co/xLZzKoBVtl — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 1, 2024

Globalize the FAFO. We love it. Chef's kiss for that comment.

Some in the crowd that the police barricaded inside HAMILTON Hall (no matter what the pro-Hamas crowd tried to rename it) claimed to be from the press. And it's true, some DID have press credentials.

But, like the stringers from the Associated Press who participated in the October 7 Hamas massacre, that didn't mean that they weren't part of the 'revolution.'

“The NYPD is locking us into a building!!!”

The building the anti-Semitic/pro-Hamas students broke into, illegally occupied, and barricaded themselves inside.

They’re not “journalists” as some claim. They’re literally shouting pro-Hamas chants. pic.twitter.com/f1Osx67U4o — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 1, 2024

It should also be mentioned that the police only barricaded the students and agitators inside temporarily. This was likely done for everyone's safety -- and, of course, so none of them could escape consequences (like being arrested) that so many of them certainly wanted to at this point.

Lmaooo! So many people “are laughing” right now indeed! — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) May 1, 2024

It’s all fun and games being a Revolutionary until you can’t go home and get some door dash. These children definitely needed more spanking at an early age. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/dnM5Ny7qly — Leave it better than you found it (@AuburysNavy) May 1, 2024

They are all overprivileged, immature children. And they found out that when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Congratulations. They just created their own holding cell and solved the issue of jail over-crowding. — 🇺🇸 Phoenix Ash Ultra Incarnate 🇺🇸 (@phoenixash007) May 1, 2024

Hey buddy, these are the finals...for you!🤣👍 — Buzz Dalways™ (@BuzzDalways) May 1, 2024

We can only hope they will be expelled, so no finals for them.

Lucky for you, lady, you don’t have finals.

That’s the best part about being expelled. https://t.co/DA5YDtywWh — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 1, 2024

Exactly.

No longer fun and games as reality sets in! https://t.co/lXxGlRNjWD — 🇺🇸Mr. Worthy🇺🇸 (@Reelworthy43) May 1, 2024

Reality always wins in the end. Every. Single. Time.

Holy hell. “It’s finals, can I go home?” 😂😂😂 Shut the hell up. 😂 You are getting your picture taken & getting expelled, you e-git ! https://t.co/UBQgwQdr9f pic.twitter.com/mF2yUxOdy1 — Irish Mike (@IrishMike_076) May 1, 2024

As comedian Dave Chappelle once famously said, 'You hate to see it. But more than that ... you LOVE to see it.'

Soooo many salty tears were spilled inside Hamilton Hall last night.

Kinda like the line from a Bronx Tale “We asked you to leave, now youze cant leave” — Harry (@harrytpk) May 1, 2024

Perfect. One of the best scenes in movie history. We had to go grab the GIF to fully enjoy it:



That scene didn't end too well for the bikers who invaded that bar. And this won't end well for the keffiyeh-wearing toddlers at these college campuses.

HA.

Calls for Intifada, terrorizes Jewish faculty and students, violently breaks into campus building, never once thought of studying for finals cuz having too much fun cosplaying as a terrorist … but now … now the tears? Now the concern for exams? Get out of here 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 FAFO https://t.co/wikP6rIJQc — iapgovgurl 🇨🇦❤️🇺🇦❤️🇮🇱 (@iapgovgurl) May 1, 2024

This is important to remember. We support free speech at Twitchy, of course, even hateful speech. But these protesters went WAY beyond free speech and well into harassment, violence, and worse, no matter how much AOC tries to weep that 'they're just kids.'

If they stay in jail long enough, they'll be provided meals. https://t.co/eAgj1DvQ79 — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) May 1, 2024

Hey, they wanted access to their meals, so great news. In jail, they give you three hots and a cot every day.

We still haven't gotten tired of watching this video and we probably won't for a long time. One thing was for sure last night: when they were let out of the building, 'home' was the last place they were going.

We don't know what ultimately will happen to the protesters -- probably not as much as should happen to them -- but for just this one moment, we are REALLY enjoying one lesson they learned last night, maybe the only lesson they've learned in their time at college:

What you plant during sowing season always comes back to you during reaping season.