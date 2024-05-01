Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing
VP Kamala Harris Posts About Trusting Women and It Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
'Glory to All Our Martyrs': Columbia Protesters Take Over Hamilton Hall
VIP: Where Are All The Feminists? J.K. Rowling And Others Are Yelling But...
Rep. Matt Gaetz Pushes Defense Secretary on 'Boots on the Ground' in Gaza
AOC Lashes Out at Mayor Eric Adams After He Promises to Intervene in...
DHS Data Reveals Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants Have Been Flown in on...
South Carolina Medicaid Office Caught Red-handed Distributing Voter Registration Forms to...
Illegal Immigrants Take Over Seattle City Park, Put Out Supply Requests
UNC Student's Beautiful Thread About Protecting Our Flag From Pro-Hamas 'Protesters' Will...
Freedom of the Press VASTLY More Important Than Suppressing 'False Information'
Bloviating Bore, Norman Finkelstein Links Gaza Protests to Himself
Four Teens, One a Football Star, Killed When Their SUV Is Stopped by...
Mayor Pete? Elon? Kent Police Department's TERRIBLE Police Sketch Sparks Hilarious Specula...

Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on May 01, 2024

If you were paying attention to Twitter last night, you saw a wonderful sight. Finally fed up with the whiny 'revolutionaries' at Columbia University, who broke into, occupied, and tried to 'rename' a campus building (and yet still wanted to have their meals catered to them), the NYPD showed up in force on the college campus -- and at City College in New York -- and began clearing everyone out while making many, many arrests. 

Advertisement

There were countless videos of law and order finally prevailing, but this one was one of our favorites: 

Daaaaaamn. SWAT isn't fooling around. We wanted to see that beast rolling up blasting 'Ride of the Valkyries' out of some loudspeaker. 

On second thought though, maybe this video was even better: 

Listen to the cheers as they are all hauled away in buses for booking. More than any media pundit, this video will tell you what America -- yes, even in New York City -- thinks about these lawless, anti-American, antisemitic protesters. 

But hang on ... we take it back. This video, posted by Nicholas Fondacaro of the Media Research Center, is the absolute cherry on top of a delicious sundae of justice last night.

(Warning: There is some NSFW language in the video below.)

BAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. We've been watching that on a loop many times and it never gets less beautifully hilarious. 

Recommended

Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

'It's FINALS. I want to GO HOME.'

Guess she should have thought of that before she decided to join the global intifada, huh?

Globalize the FAFO. We love it. Chef's kiss for that comment. 

Some in the crowd that the police barricaded inside HAMILTON Hall (no matter what the pro-Hamas crowd tried to rename it) claimed to be from the press. And it's true, some DID have press credentials. 

But, like the stringers from the Associated Press who participated in the October 7 Hamas massacre, that didn't mean that they weren't part of the 'revolution.'

It should also be mentioned that the police only barricaded the students and agitators inside temporarily. This was likely done for everyone's safety -- and, of course, so none of them could escape consequences (like being arrested) that so many of them certainly wanted to at this point.

Advertisement

They are all overprivileged, immature children. And they found out that when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. 

We can only hope they will be expelled, so no finals for them. 

Exactly. 

Reality always wins in the end. Every. Single. Time. 

As comedian Dave Chappelle once famously said, 'You hate to see it. But more than that ... you LOVE to see it.'

Advertisement

Soooo many salty tears were spilled inside Hamilton Hall last night. 

Perfect. One of the best scenes in movie history. We had to go grab the GIF to fully enjoy it:

Now Youse Cant Leave Serious GIFfrom Now Youse Cant Leave GIFs


That scene didn't end too well for the bikers who invaded that bar. And this won't end well for the keffiyeh-wearing toddlers at these college campuses. 

HA.

This is important to remember. We support free speech at Twitchy, of course, even hateful speech. But these protesters went WAY beyond free speech and well into harassment, violence, and worse, no matter how much AOC tries to weep that 'they're just kids.' 

Advertisement

Hey, they wanted access to their meals, so great news. In jail, they give you three hots and a cot every day. 

We still haven't gotten tired of watching this video and we probably won't for a long time. One thing was for sure last night: when they were let out of the building, 'home' was the last place they were going.

We don't know what ultimately will happen to the protesters -- probably not as much as should happen to them -- but for just this one moment, we are REALLY enjoying one lesson they learned last night, maybe the only lesson they've learned in their time at college: 

What you plant during sowing season always comes back to you during reaping season. 

Tags: CAMPUS COLLEGE NEW YORK PROTESTERS COLUMBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing
FuzzyChimp
Four Teens, One a Football Star, Killed When Their SUV Is Stopped by Police
Brett T.
VP Kamala Harris Posts About Trusting Women and It Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
ArtistAngie
Rep. Matt Gaetz Pushes Defense Secretary on 'Boots on the Ground' in Gaza
Brett T.
Illegal Immigrants Take Over Seattle City Park, Put Out Supply Requests
Brett T.
South Carolina Medicaid Office Caught Red-handed Distributing Voter Registration Forms to Refugees
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing FuzzyChimp
Advertisement