AOC Lashes Out at Mayor Eric Adams After He Promises to Intervene in Columbia Protest

Apparently, the Mayor of New York City has had quite enough of the Columbia protest nonsense. He knows it is a black eye on the city and every day the Pro Hamas protestors feel more emboldened. Tonight, he was clear it was time for the students to go home.

Advertisement

NEW - @NYCMayor says Columbia protest has been "co-opted" and is going to share their intel, he says at 1 Police Plaza. He advises students involved in the protest to leave the area and tells parents to tell their kids to leave "before the situation escalates." pic.twitter.com/mAEkPgzuV4 — katie honan (@katie_honan) April 30, 2024

This is part of the video shown by the NYPD to prove their intel that the Columbia protests have been “co-opted” by professionals - https://t.co/xf4iWCwCBz pic.twitter.com/zl6wLJYsGE — katie honan (@katie_honan) April 30, 2024

Right now, it seems he is holding true to his word as police have been seen entering the campus.

Row of students link arms and sing in front of "Hinds Hall," as police surround campus, still quiet inside. pic.twitter.com/t8BSx9dXz7 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 1, 2024

students scatter as NYPD enter campus. pic.twitter.com/57TNtaBp2h — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 1, 2024

It seems like the revolutionaries aren't as brave as they claimed. The least shocking news of the day.

If any kid is hurt tonight, responsibility will fall on the mayor and univ presidents.



Other leaders and schools have found a safe, de-escalatory path. This is the opposite of leadership and endangers public safety. A nightmare in the making.



I urge the Mayor to reverse course. https://t.co/52eAEfbJjq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 1, 2024

AOC is very upset. She loves to cheer on a protest from the comfort of her living room. Also, these are not 'kids'. Most of them are well into their 20's and some even approaching their 30's.

No, it will be because of people like you and the silence of the pro hamas thugs keeping hard working workers trapped in the Hamilton building. — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) May 1, 2024

You’ve personally caused a lot of this — Ben Woods (@woods1166223) May 1, 2024

That's the honest truth.

She wants to be out there throwing water jugs at cops so bad. She hates her job so much. https://t.co/25QOrYZbak — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2024

She loves the paycheck and perks though.

Dont buy it. She wants the worst possible outcome. https://t.co/wcDjOfI6v1 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 1, 2024

Wrong.



Responsibility will fall on horrible people like you that didn't convince them to end their bigotry and violence. https://t.co/wykehMflgF — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 1, 2024

People like AOC who sit on the sidelines not risking their own careers, education or freedom and using these people as pawns in a game.

Advertisement

This antisemitic nutjob demanding negotiations with pro-Hamas elements who are blocking Jews from campus?



Joe Biden campaigned with her last week and praised her judgment. https://t.co/yyCI5My9p1 — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 1, 2024

All Democrats agree with her. Let's be honest.

Four days ago @AOC said the student leader who called to kill all Zionists was “fantastic.” https://t.co/ByzeggXUYn — AIPAC (@AIPAC) May 1, 2024

She meant every word of it. When people show you who they are, believe them.



