Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:00 PM on February 20, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Earlier today, Twitchy's managing editor Sam J. (a.k.a., @PolitiBunny) wrote about the hypocrisy of government and law enforcement officials claiming they could not reveal the identities of the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooters because they were 'under 18.' This ridiculous claim was debunked in a single tweet by the Twitter account @EndWokeness. 

Nick Sandmann was 16 years old when the government and the media tried to ruin his life over a fraudulent 'confrontation' at the U.S. Capitol that they completely invented. 

H.A. Armenta, the young Kansas City Chiefs fan who was attacked and defamed by Deadspin for doing absolutely nothing wrong is nine years old. NINE. YEARS. OLD.

Oh, and that third person pictured there? You might recognize him too. 

Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he went to Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020 to try to protect his family's community from BLM and Antifa rioters and looters. 

Guess that 18-year-old threshold is pretty selective, huh?

Rittenhouse sure seems to think so: 

Outstandingly played, Kyle. Just outstanding. 

Not only did the government reveal his name -- before he was 18 -- they tried to murder him in the court of public opinion. The corporate media demonized him. Democrat politicians vilified him. Then Presidential candidate Joe Biden flat-out called him a 'white supremacist' (despite the fact that Rittenhouse only shot three white men who were attacking him and trying to kill him).

Say it with us, that refrain we all know: 'If the left didn't have double standards, they would have none at all.'

Rittenhouse may not be a lawyer, but he knows the first rule of litigation attorneys: only ask questions to which you already know the answer. 

Because we ALL know the answer. 

And they won't say the reason because they know what the answer is too. 

The rules sure do seem to be different depending on someone's race, don't they? 

Of course, there are some other reasons why they may be withholding the names. For instance: 

Just like with trans shooter Audrey Hale, because of who the Kansas City shooters are, not only are we not allowed to know their names, but they'll try to hide their motives as much as they can for as long as they can. 

This part is very true too. Yes, a lot of it is about race, but it's also about politics. We're pretty sure that if a young conservative black or Latino boy had shot some rioting, looting leftists in self-defense, the media and Democrats would have excoriated him as well. 

The narrative must be protected at all costs. 

We can't transcribe the rest of that tweet due to language, but it is spot on. 

Yep. There's that double standard again.

That is just the perfect clip to sum things up. Bill Maher mocked Ann Coulter for having 'superpowers' when she said we already know who the Kansas City shooters were. But Coulter was 100 percent correct. The government and media only try to hide the identity of a shooter when they don't fit the agenda (thereby ironically revealing who that shooter was nearly every time). 

Coulter even brought the receipts after the show to prove that she was correct.

But as duplicitous and hypocritical as the government and media have been regarding the Kansas City shooting -- and even though none of them will EVER answer Rittenhouse's question he posted on Twitter -- there is at least a silver lining for young men like Rittenhouse, Sandmann, and Armenta:

They're all rightfully suing for defamation and all are going to be filthy rich. 

*** 

