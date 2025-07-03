'Manufactured and Contrived:' Dr. Sydney Watson GOES OFF on the Problem With Pedro Pascal

We've told you quite a bit about actor Pedro Pascal, the hard-Left celebrity who thinks J.K. Rowling is a 'bully' and 'heinous loser' because she dares to stand up for women's rights against trans insanity.

Advertisement

So here's a thoughtful, ranty post about the problem with Pascal:

I posted a video on Monday talking about how much I hate Pedro Pascal - and it isn't because he's a leftist.



It's because the entire entertainment space is working overtime to position him as the "cure" for traditional masculinity. That the "Pedro Pascal" brand of masculinity is… https://t.co/PrTd8jwmtF — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) July 2, 2025

The entire post reads:

It's because the entire entertainment space is working overtime to position him as the 'cure' for traditional masculinity. That the 'Pedro Pascal' brand of masculinity is the right one - because he cries a lot, is very emotional, fragile, sensitive, because he's so vocal about trans rights. He is allowed to touch women and behave somewhat bizarrely towards them (there are infinite videos of him performatively complimenting women's nails?) and nobody bats an eye because he's got this gay affect that is disarming. This would make the women of the Internet scream if any other man did it. But Pascal gets a pass. His entire persona seems so manufactured and contrived and performative. And I genuinely cringe when I see his overly emotional displays all over my feed. I would have less of an issue with him if he seemed sincere. But he isn't. He's just a 50-year-old weirdo who behaves like a teenage girl. And the media is bashing women up and forcing us to find him attractive. He isn't. He's a fake and I hate him.

This stems from a video of Pascal and actress Sarah Paulson at an 'Evita' press event, and watch Paulson's face:

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson at the press night of ‘Evita’ starring Rachel Zegler. pic.twitter.com/fsBJczKxjn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 1, 2025

Lots of X users noticed she looked awkward and uncomfortable:

That is the face of a woman who does not like what's happening. — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) July 3, 2025

Yup.

Hello? #MeToo ?



She looks extremely uncomfortable. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 2, 2025

Very much so.

Pascal is a self indulgent weirdo who thinks he’s the modern symbol of masculinity. He’s not. He’s a performative sel important egotist. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) July 3, 2025

As the original poster said, the Left wants to make Pascal the embodiment of masculinity.

And then they wonder why Democrats are losing male voters.

I watched your video and agree 100%. He rustles my Jimmies bigtime. Something is NOT right with that man. He sets off a lot of alarms. — Rachael Sinclair 🎨☕ (@SinclairArt) July 2, 2025

'Rustles my Jimmies' is a great turn of phrase.

Pretty clear from the video clip that Sarah Paulson feels the same way about him that you do. — Jon DiPietro (@jondipietronh) July 2, 2025

Advertisement

Yep.

Once again I’d like to point out - gay casting directors gave us Pedro Pascal. Not the average American female who keeps the movie industry in business. Like fashion, a lot of what we’re forced to pretend is attractive is given to us by gay men. This is not a slam on gay men.… https://t.co/wRErp6dZbU — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 3, 2025

The post continues:

This is not a slam on gay men. It’s just truth.

Much like 'Sex and the City' was a gay man's vision of womanhood.

Unpopular opinion. Not a fan of his weird behavior. https://t.co/jnw3eNv5XQ — 𝐻𝑜𝓁𝓁𝓎⚜️ (@Tiny_Cosmos_) July 3, 2025

Not a fan of his abusive behavior towards women who disagree with him.

Every word of this. https://t.co/fgBlG75Dbj — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 3, 2025

Every word.