'Manufactured and Contrived:' Dr. Sydney Watson GOES OFF on the Problem With Pedro Pascal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 03, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

We've told you quite a bit about actor Pedro Pascal, the hard-Left celebrity who thinks J.K. Rowling is a 'bully' and 'heinous loser' because she dares to stand up for women's rights against trans insanity.

So here's a thoughtful, ranty post about the problem with Pascal:

The entire post reads:

It's because the entire entertainment space is working overtime to position him as the 'cure' for traditional masculinity. That the 'Pedro Pascal' brand of masculinity is the right one - because he cries a lot, is very emotional, fragile, sensitive, because he's so vocal about trans rights.

He is allowed to touch women and behave somewhat bizarrely towards them (there are infinite videos of him performatively complimenting women's nails?) and nobody bats an eye because he's got this gay affect that is disarming. This would make the women of the Internet scream if any other man did it. But Pascal gets a pass.

His entire persona seems so manufactured and contrived and performative. And I genuinely cringe when I see his overly emotional displays all over my feed.

I would have less of an issue with him if he seemed sincere. But he isn't. He's just a 50-year-old weirdo who behaves like a teenage girl.

And the media is bashing women up and forcing us to find him attractive. He isn't. He's a fake and I hate him.

This stems from a video of Pascal and actress Sarah Paulson at an 'Evita' press event, and watch Paulson's face:

Lots of X users noticed she looked awkward and uncomfortable:

Yup.

Very much so.

As the original poster said, the Left wants to make Pascal the embodiment of masculinity.

And then they wonder why Democrats are losing male voters.

'Rustles my Jimmies' is a great turn of phrase.

Yep.

The post continues:

This is not a slam on gay men. It’s just truth.

Much like 'Sex and the City' was a gay man's vision of womanhood.

Not a fan of his abusive behavior towards women who disagree with him.

Every word.

