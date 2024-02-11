WATCH: Young Chiefs Fan Smeared by Deadspin Goes to the Super Bowl (While His Lawsuit is Pending)

Here’s a happy follow up to a previous story. The other day we wrote about how Deadspin had been sued for defamation because they falsely smeared Holden Armenta as a racist. We always debate whether or not to mention his name, because from what we understand, kids these days literally Google each other’s names. But the fact is he is already all over the Internet with people defaming him so to the extent we make him more famous, our coverage is entirely positive. He was innocent of the charge—he was even been accused of hating Native Americans despite being at least partially Native American himself.

But it is often said that living well is the best revenge. Toward the end of our previously article, we mentioned that there was a fundraiser to get him to the Super Bowl so he could watch his beloved Chiefs play and we just found out today that the fundraiser was successful. There’s no word on whether he will be seated near Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce, but he is going.

Via TSMSFKA Twitter (The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter), we get this video from where he heads off to the Super Bowl and makes his own prediction for the game:

The 9-year-old Chiefs fan Deadpsin falsely smeared as a racist is headed to the Super Bowl.



Holden Armenta, who is Native American, is wearing his face paint and a native headdress.



He predicts a Chiefs win 31-28. Footage by: @SkinInTheGame_X @AnthonyWChavez @GuardiansNative pic.twitter.com/KUKzh5dlYr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 11, 2024

For a kid that young, that is a pretty conservative prediction, there. And the credit goes to that fundraiser we mentioned before:

Wouldn't have been possible without this fundraiser. https://t.co/tDmWjqghpx — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 11, 2024

Here’s longer video:

Skin in the game live holden going to the Super Bowl https://t.co/XMINB40cTE — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) February 11, 2024

Good for them for giving the kid a helping hand. We just published an article talking about how important it is to have each other’s backs, and it’s nice to see that good people have this kid’s back.

Naturally there were reactions.

This is great to see! After enjoying the game, I hope he wins his lawsuit. — Jeff Durso (@JeffDurso) February 11, 2024

We suspect it will be settled, but very much in his favor. Deadspin is likely to lose and get walloped with punitive damages if they take it to trial. Ordinary people will not be happy that this happened to a child.

So cool! — Liberty Brothers Nexus (@Brothers_Nexus) February 11, 2024

And for some reason someone posted this Native-American themed music video (with clear modern touches) in the replies.

We don’t know how it related to the story, but we dug it, so we are sharing it with you.

@elonmusk

This is a feel good story ending that should be trending!



Quick run down.



Holden attended a Chiefs game a couple months ago.



Smeared for his fan attire. Black and red face paint and Native regalia. The national press smeared him.



2 weeks ago we started a… https://t.co/80PwQPaPil — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) February 11, 2024

The cut off text reads:

2 weeks ago we started a fundraiser to get him to the Super Bowl. Today, it became a reality, they’re attending. The grassroots campaign that has an average of $35 donations proved that love is stronger than hate. We did it!

Citizens free press got the credit for our video they ripped. @CollinRugg falsely attributed the credit to them https://t.co/80PwQPaPil — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) February 11, 2024

Certainly, Native Patriot and his associates.

Hey guys I can personally attest to the fact that these guys @LaNativePatriot #TribeOfPatriots #SkinInTheGame podcast have been relentlessly pushing to make this possible.



They are done to earth incredible people. They deserve all the credit in the world for this! — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) February 11, 2024

Awww😍I love that he's able to watch his Chiefs play at the Super Bowl !



God bless him 🙏🥰 https://t.co/yFBcafYAgx — ❄☃❄Just me👀Cassie💎🤍💎 (@browneyegirl400) February 11, 2024

Don’t make me root for the Chefs https://t.co/QA3vYkVvK0 — MawaM (@Mawam) February 11, 2024

Gotta love when smears backfire on the wokesters and the kid comes out the true winnah! Congrats on the Superbowl seat, Young Man! https://t.co/mnUaTrsk4N — jettie (@jettieG) February 11, 2024

Lol @ white libtards screaming about an actual Native boy wearing traditional regalia. Take a hint if u didn’t get it back in 1492: natives don’t want or need ur backwards ass “help” https://t.co/8fXrYSh6oI — Shiloh 🥀 (@ShilohxxJulia) February 11, 2024

OH, I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!



You guys are great!

Enjoy yourselves on this memorable day!



Love your enthusiasm for the Kids!

Huge Hugs and Love to the whole family.

🪓🪓🪓🪓🪓❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/L2Zv7RHwFZ — DemelzaStillFree (@ArnoldLynny) February 11, 2024

Who is that little awesome Chiefs fan. Lookin good out there guys. 🏈 https://t.co/hEXEDnegB8 — PsalmsForToday (@PsalmsForToday) February 11, 2024

I'm so happy Holden gets his happy day!

Next he needs to get a $$$$ day. I hope they're still suing. — I Pledge Allegiance (@shabeau2) February 11, 2024

Lawsuits rarely go away this quickly.

I'm cheering for Holden. I'm not a football fan. — Tina Too (@TinaToo77) February 11, 2024

You don’t have to like football or the Chiefs to be glad for him.

"Leave the kids alone."



A thing of beauty to hear. Let children be children. — Michael McLaughlin (@MichaelMcl1970) February 11, 2024

It was the first mistake Deadspin made: Short of actual, criminal conduct, we would be hard pressed to imagine any situation where it is appropriate to attack a kid in the press, even if the claims were truthful. And in this case, they weren’t truthful.

Stay away from our children

🔥🔥🔥

Job well done

Can’t stress this enough: We’re all in this together

Native Americans 🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/yi054H9wQn — D S (@NMAZ654) February 11, 2024

Amen to that. G-dspeed, Holden. Whoever our readers are rooting for in the Super Bowl, we think we can all agree that we hope Holden has a great time tonight.

***

