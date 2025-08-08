Beantown Bust: Boston's Sanctuary Sheriff Arrested on Federal Extortion Charges

Active Shooter Reported on the Campus of Emory University in Atlanta
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 08, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Boston is one of the worst offenders when it comes to sanctuary cities. Mayor Michelle Wu called ICE agents 'Neo-Nazis' (and got smacked down for it). Now an anti-ICE Boston sheriff is facing federal charges of extortion.

The entire post reads:

BREAKING: The FBI announces they've arrested Boston's sanctuary sheriff on federal extortion charges. Suffolk County, MA Sheriff Steven Tompkins was arrested by federal agents in Florida today for allegedly extorting $50,000 from the owner of a national cannabis retailer wanting to do business in Boston.

Sheriff Tompkins kicked ICE out of his jails in 2019.

There are so many corrupt people running our cities.

Here's more from the FBI press release:

Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins, who serves as the Sheriff for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, has been charged with extortion involving the purchase of an equity interest in a Boston-based cannabis company.

Tompkins, 67, of Boston, Mass, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of Extortion Under Color of Official Right. He was taken into custody this morning in the Southern District of Florida and will have an initial appearance at 11:00 a.m. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Good.

Birds of a feather ...

The mob bosses have more integrity.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Corruption runes deep.

Crystal clear.

By shocked, he means 'not shocked.'

We can only hope so.

Whoops.

They shouldn't throw stones and all that.

Amen.

