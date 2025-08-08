Beantown Bust: Boston's Sanctuary Sheriff Arrested on Federal Extortion Charges

Boston is one of the worst offenders when it comes to sanctuary cities. Mayor Michelle Wu called ICE agents 'Neo-Nazis' (and got smacked down for it). Now an anti-ICE Boston sheriff is facing federal charges of extortion.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The FBI announces they've arrested Boston's sanctuary sheriff on federal extortion charges. Suffolk County, MA Sheriff Steven Tompkins was arrested by federal agents in Florida today for allegedly extorting $50,000 from the owner of a national cannabis retailer wanting… pic.twitter.com/mT5TYRihkp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 8, 2025

The entire post reads:

BREAKING: The FBI announces they've arrested Boston's sanctuary sheriff on federal extortion charges. Suffolk County, MA Sheriff Steven Tompkins was arrested by federal agents in Florida today for allegedly extorting $50,000 from the owner of a national cannabis retailer wanting to do business in Boston. Sheriff Tompkins kicked ICE out of his jails in 2019.

There are so many corrupt people running our cities.

Here's more from the FBI press release:

Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins, who serves as the Sheriff for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, has been charged with extortion involving the purchase of an equity interest in a Boston-based cannabis company. Tompkins, 67, of Boston, Mass, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of Extortion Under Color of Official Right. He was taken into custody this morning in the Southern District of Florida and will have an initial appearance at 11:00 a.m. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Good.

Birds of a feather ...

Literally did his job like a mob boss. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 8, 2025

The mob bosses have more integrity.

Muscle outside of the law.

That's the Democrat's way. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 8, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

BREAKING: Boston's sanctuary sheriff Steven Tompkins, a Black Lives Matter activist arrested on federal extortion charges of $50,000 from a national cannabis retailer wanting to do business in Boston. This is the filth that has permeated policing following George Floyd. https://t.co/hBcpzqfXkQ pic.twitter.com/03nUkHiXlb — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) August 8, 2025

Corruption runes deep.

Once you understand that every Democrat-run government is a criminal operation at all levels, politics becomes very simple and clear. https://t.co/VHHvCrMc9j — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) August 8, 2025

Crystal clear.

By shocked, he means 'not shocked.'

Advertisement

We can only hope so.

Remember when they said legalizing weed would reduce corruption and crime? https://t.co/K6DptJW2S9 — Kevin Sabet (@KevinSabet) August 8, 2025

Whoops.

Sanctuary sheriff & BLM activist has been arrested for extortion. You know what they say about people who live in glass houses.. https://t.co/Zbb1XNPu7Y — Tina.. (@tallytina27) August 8, 2025

They shouldn't throw stones and all that.

The re-ordering of society is happening at every level at this moment right in front of us.



The political, economic, and cultural landscape is going full-on Scorched Earth.



Here's hoping a Phoenix (or a Bald Eagle) rises from the ashes. 🦅🇺🇸 https://t.co/18oHqa8VGo — Dahlia West (@DahliaWest13) August 8, 2025

Amen.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.



Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.