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Twin Cities Anti-ICE Protesters Awarded the JFK Profile in Courage Award

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 01, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is thrilled to announce that on Sunday night, the people of the Twin Cities were awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. The "nonpartisan" award was established in 1989 by members of Kennedy's family (there's a bunch of progressive nutjobs for you) and is awarded annually "to public servants who make courageous decisions of conscience without regard for personal or professional consequences." Like running down an ICE agent without regard to the fact that you could be shot to death.

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Minnesota is such a dumpster fire that Gov. Tim Walz dropped his reelection bid. The state has become a joke.

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