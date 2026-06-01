Twin Cities Anti-ICE Protesters Awarded the JFK Profile in Courage Award

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is thrilled to announce that on Sunday night, the people of the Twin Cities were awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. The "nonpartisan" award was established in 1989 by members of Kennedy's family (there's a bunch of progressive nutjobs for you) and is awarded annually "to public servants who make courageous decisions of conscience without regard for personal or professional consequences." Like running down an ICE agent without regard to the fact that you could be shot to death.

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The people of the Twin Cities are being awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award tonight.



This winter, Minnesotans showed the world what courage looks like. Our state was the center of America's heartbreak, but we were also the center of America's hope. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 31, 2026

What a fucking joke.

Being awarded for allowing the terrorists to assault federal officers and stealing billions from the Federal government should have you all in prison. pic.twitter.com/HjRqXxvwbA — Tee Rat (@TeeRat821450) May 31, 2026

You are proud of how the people of your state "resisted" men and women enforcing our immigration laws. Two people died because you, Smith, Walz, Frey, and so many others incited violence while you live behind gates and walls. Blood is on your hands, and you damn well know it. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 31, 2026

You misspelled Darwin Award. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) June 1, 2026

No regrets. No remorse.

Just the left handing out trophies to other lefties for shutting down cities, erecting barriers, fighting law enforcement, and committing fraud.

Unbelievable. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) June 1, 2026

What? Minnesota is now seen as a totally corrupt state that is filled with very stupid people. Is there an award for that? — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) June 1, 2026

What a disaster. Go ahead and celebrate yourself, Amy. Minnesotta was once a great state. Those days have been over for a long time. — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) June 1, 2026

You were the center of complete lawlessness and now you are awarding that? You people are insane. — Jean (@jazziejaf) June 1, 2026

Stop for a second and truly appreciate the spin on this. — Maximum Freedom (@flyingbrass1) June 1, 2026

The biggest award failure since giving the Peace Prize to Arafat. — James Wass, Esq. (@jimwass) June 1, 2026

Is this the Somalians who were stealing our tax dollars or the insurrectionists who were interfering with law enforcement doing their jobs? Which people of the Twin Cities are we talking about? — Ralph Carpenter (@RalphWCarpenter) May 31, 2026

Is this for the rioting, the looting or the Somali scam? — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) June 1, 2026

They are rewarding domestic terrorists? I’m confused by this. — Terp659 (@terp659) May 31, 2026

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JFK would roll over in his grave. He wasn’t a communist. — Hammerman (@yourhammerman) June 1, 2026

The people of the Twin Cities embarrassed and humiliated the once great state of Minnesota with their violence and anarchy. — Wallace Mitchell (@wallacemitch17) June 1, 2026

Minnesota is such a dumpster fire that Gov. Tim Walz dropped his reelection bid. The state has become a joke.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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