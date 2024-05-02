Biden Bullied Into Breaking Silence, Reality for Spoiled Students!
Columbia Law Students Urge School to Cancel Exams, as Violence has Left Them 'Irrevocably Shaken'

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on May 02, 2024
Twitter

OK, this is hilarious. Well, it would be, if these weren't the next generation of lawyers entering the justice system. 

The other night, Hamas-sympathizing protesters at Columbia "seized" Hamilton Hall and barricaded themselves in. This is what led to that ridiculous presser where a PhD candidate in Marxist poetry begged for food and water for the protesters so they could continue to occupy the hall. After Columbia administrators stated that they would NOT be calling the NYPD again, police showed up and arrested everyone inside.

The real police assault was at UCLA, and it was spectacular, but this incident has left the student editors of the Columbia Law Review "irrevocably shaken" and led them to "urge the Law School to cancel exams and give all students passing grades for their work throughout the semester."

"Our response is not disproportionate to the outsized impact it has had on many of us in the community — a crowd of people that proudly represent their membership in a white supremacist, neo-fascist hate group were storming our campus just days ago," they conclude.

At the very least, the law students call for mandatory pass/fail "during this horrific time for our campus."

You have to get "white supremacist" and "fascist" in there or it doesn't count.

Oh, consequences. These woke activist law students weren't even there when the police were making arrests, but they're so shaken by their peers being hauled away by the cops that they think they should all be given passing grades.

Maybe the organizers of all of these campus protests should have thought twice about scheduling their protests during exam week all the way back in November when they started this. Let's have our nationwide protest during final exams and right before graduation.

Give us all passing grades because we all have PTSD over the police arresting agitators who were occupying a building. "Videos have circulated of police clad in riot gear mocking and brutalizing our students," they write. They're so triggered by the videos of other students getting arrested that they can't possibly sit for exams.

Agreed, no one should hire any graduate from Columbia Law School. They can't handle day-to-day life.

***



