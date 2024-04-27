Columbia Says It Won't Be Calling the NYPD to Handle Campus Protests Again

We've seen some really entertaining videos today of police hauling away pro-Hamas students and faculty from their "Gaza Liberation Zones." Columbia University, which has been the center of these pro-Hamas protests, seems to have discovered that the optics of having the police arrest students isn't worth it, and they won't be calling the NYPD again.

ICYMI: Columbia leadership announced last night that they will not be calling the NYPD back to campus:



“We called on NYPD to clear an encampment once, but we all share the view, based on discussions within our community and with outside experts, that to bring back the NYPD at… pic.twitter.com/5iM8RrG9br — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 27, 2024

“We called on NYPD to clear an encampment once, but we all share the view, based on discussions within our community and with outside experts, that to bring back the NYPD at this time would be counterproductive, further inflaming what is happening on campus, and drawing thousands to our doorstep who would threaten our community.”

We called the cops on these trespassers but we're sorry and it won't happen again.

Columbia ‘leadership’ is undoubtedly a misnomer. — Belbedere is here (@mrwinplaceshow) April 27, 2024

If calling the NYPD would actually draw “thousands” of dangerous people to Columbia’s doorstep, then clearly there need to be far more police officers stationed outside with guns.



Of course, that’s not the real reason for their forbearance. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 27, 2024

Translation - inmates decided to continue to run the asylum and we agree — Bala (@skorpien) April 27, 2024

Feeding the monster. One brilliant move after another. — SilverPatriot (3rd iteration) (@ReduxPatriotToo) April 27, 2024

Columbia is done. No chance of redemption now. No business will recruit there as no company wants trouble makers, recruiters will skip looking at the current crop of Columbia students & no top high schooler will want anything to do with it. Pull funding already & shut it down. — Jared G Metz (@JaredGMetz1) April 27, 2024

Translation: @Columbia caves to antisemitic terrorists. Endorses a campus that is not safe for Jewish students. — KathyK 🇮🇱🎗️ (@ElephantLvr) April 27, 2024

The basic problem with pacifism — that it serves only the interest of the aggressor — is playing out on college campuses as well. When one side, the administration, is trying to avoid escalation, while the other, the protesters, actively seek it, the latter have the upper hand. — Nevet Basker (@NevetB) April 27, 2024

Another canceled graduation? — ParsleyPalace (@ParsleyPalace) April 27, 2024

They've gone to "remote learning" for the remainder of the year for safety reasons.

Weak. Much worse in my view to begin a crackdown and back off than never to have begun one. — Peter Davison (@Pcrawjr) April 27, 2024

No university can allow its students to be harassed or intimidated based on their race, ethnicity or beliefs. But beyond that, Columbia is free to allow its campus to be occupied and disrupted by demonstrators if it so chooses. And we are free to judge Columbia’s actions. — John A. Boudet (@JohnBoudet) April 27, 2024

The "crime is caused by over-policing" folks have entered the chat. — Molly Jong-Slow (@MollyJongSlow) April 27, 2024

Really bad leadership. They must resign. — Antonella Lanna 🎗🇮🇱 (@lanna_antonella) April 27, 2024

They've surrendered the campus to terrorist apologists. The pro-Hamas goons are calling the shots now.

Yeah. Colombia deserves whatever happens to them. — PNWAF (@pnwaf1212) April 27, 2024

