Columbia Says It Won't Be Calling the NYPD to Handle Campus Protests Again

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

We've seen some really entertaining videos today of police hauling away pro-Hamas students and faculty from their "Gaza Liberation Zones." Columbia University, which has been the center of these pro-Hamas protests, seems to have discovered that the optics of having the police arrest students isn't worth it, and they won't be calling the NYPD again.

“We called on NYPD to clear an encampment once, but we all share the view, based on discussions within our community and with outside experts, that to bring back the NYPD at this time would be counterproductive, further inflaming what is happening on campus, and drawing thousands to our doorstep who would threaten our community.”

We called the cops on these trespassers but we're sorry and it won't happen again.

They've gone to "remote learning" for the remainder of the year for safety reasons.

They've surrendered the campus to terrorist apologists. The pro-Hamas goons are calling the shots now.

***

