'I Love This Trooper!' No Nonsense Officer Shows How to Efficiently Remove a Screeching Agitator

Doug P.  |  12:40 PM on April 27, 2024
gif

In watching how some cops have handled out-of-control pro-Hamas protesters on some university campuses we've seen some textbook policing (and tackling). 

In Georgia one cop took matters into his own hands quite efficiently while the leftist agitator in question made things sound as dramatic as possible, but the officer wasn't phased: 

Wow, that didn't take long at all.

That video's got it all!

And that's how it's done!

@ingelramdecoucy
Obligatory, courtesy of @ingelramdecoucy:

Perfect!

