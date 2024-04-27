'I Love This Trooper!' No Nonsense Officer Shows How to Efficiently Remove a Screeching Agitator

In watching how some cops have handled out-of-control pro-Hamas protesters on some university campuses we've seen some textbook policing (and tackling).

In Georgia one cop took matters into his own hands quite efficiently while the leftist agitator in question made things sound as dramatic as possible, but the officer wasn't phased:

Somebody give this officer a medal pic.twitter.com/OHC3UjRnyC — Spence Rogers (@SpenceRogers) April 27, 2024

This GA state trooper ran out of patience and took matters into his own hands. pic.twitter.com/rhTbviZ8g6 — Sam (@itsjustmesammyf) April 26, 2024

Wow, that didn't take long at all.

His backpack somehow comes unzipped and all his hippy trinkets just fall out everywhere as he’s being carried off like a tied hog. Cries for help as onlookers laugh and film. It’s just so satisfying. https://t.co/PTnLXTg34F — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 27, 2024

That video's got it all!

And that's how it's done!

Refine this video into liquid, put it in a syringe and shoot it straight to my veins

pic.twitter.com/pXuK3cKBEs — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 27, 2024

This is the most Gen-Z thing to ever exist pic.twitter.com/uhjPApLtK0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 27, 2024

Video of the Day. The scream is what makes it so delightful as the punk is easily picked up by the GA Trooper. 😂😂👍🏻



pic.twitter.com/HHu4Vsu7VM — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 27, 2024

Obligatory, courtesy of @ingelramdecoucy:

Oh fine, now with Yakety Sax by Boots Randolph https://t.co/Uic8GFJ2pW pic.twitter.com/MNpZTsSD0M — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 27, 2024

Perfect!