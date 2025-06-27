Pulitzer-Winning WaPo Reporter Arrested for Disgusting Crime in Shocking DOJ Bust

WaPo had a reporter arrested yesterday and his alleged crimes are quite shocking.

“Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, made his first appearance today in U.S. District Court for allegedly possessing child pornography. LeGro, a journalist at the Washington Post and a resident of Washington DC, was arrested yesterday and taken into custody following a search of his home.” https://t.co/mTOg0xtYyM pic.twitter.com/CSovYHwo3Q

WaPo reporter arrested by DOJ for child porn won a Pulitzer for his coverage of Roy Moore https://t.co/WBwSqJW0dt

So this reporter who made all kinds of claims against Roy Moore was himself a predator.

WASHINGTON – Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, made his first appearance today in U.S. District Court for allegedly possessing child pornography. LeGro, a journalist at the Washington Post and resident of the District of Columbia, was arrested yesterday and taken into custody following a search of his home.

The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. Pirro thanks FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen and Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department for their ongoing efforts in this investigation.

On June 26, 2025, FBI agents executed a search warrant at LeGro’s residence and seized several electronic devices. A review of LeGro’s work laptop revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

During the execution of the search warrant agents observed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking.

This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Caroline Burrell and Janani Iyengar for the District of Columbia.