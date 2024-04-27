WHOOPSIES: Emory University Professor Who Was Tackled by Police Confesses to Assaulting Officer

We have written a lot about the antisemitic protests around America's college campuses in the past few weeks. The videos have been pretty disturbing, watching students at our 'elite' universities like Harvard, Columbia, and NYU harass, intimidate, and sometimes even attack Jewish students. Fortunately, some colleges have said, 'ENOUGH,' but not nearly enough of them.

Advertisement

As abhorrent as these protesters are, the students, not to put too fine a point on it, are by and large ignorant ... as students tend to be (while thinking that they know everything).

What is FAR worse is the professors and staff at the schools who are engaging in this antisemitic hate. These are grown adults, who absolutely should know better. We're not sure if they are all true believers, or just pining for the salad days of the counterculture 60s, but their behavior has been disgraceful.

One such 'educator' this week was Emory University professor Caroline Fohlin. A video of Fohlin being manhandled by police went viral on Twitter, mainly because people are fed up with treating these horrible people with kid gloves but also because Fohlin hilariously screamed 'BUT I AM A PROFESSOR' during the incident.

Here is one tweet that shows the altercation:

"I am a professor of economics!!!" doesn't get you out of being arrested, lady. Now that's white privilege, yeah? https://t.co/BQkmHr2x1w — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 26, 2024

Obviously, the pro-Hamas accounts on Twitter used the incident to claim 'POLICE BRUTALITY. RRREEEEEEE.' Except they leave out the part where the officer calmly tried to get Fohlin to comply and only wrestled her to the ground when she repeatedly refused to do so ('professor privilege' ain't what she thought it was, it would appear).

The story got even better this morning, though. A new video of Fohlin came up on Twitter, post-arrest, where she publicly admitted to having assaulted the officer before he got physical with her. Watch:

Here’s that Professor of Economics who was arrested at Emory university and everyone seems to think is some poor victim of police repression. Caroline Fohlin ADMITS she hit a police officer on the head. Even professors are not allowed to assault cops. Yes, even professors. pic.twitter.com/YK5TrZokPD — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) April 27, 2024

Oops, Caroline. BIG oops.

We didn't go to Harvard Law School or anything, but we're pretty sure that counts as a confession.

“Hit him on the head very lightly”



I don’t know where these people get such a level of entitlement, but you can’t obstruct cops attempting an arrest and you definitely can’t hit them. Her arrest was very justified. https://t.co/RnzB6d2ydv — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 27, 2024

'Very lightly.' Uh-huh. Suuuure, you did.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

I believe the kids call this "white privilege," right? Thinking you can "impulsively," "lightly," hit a police officer on the head and not be arrested? https://t.co/f9EN6DsR1O — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 27, 2024

We wonder how privileged her face felt when the officer was making it kiss grass and concrete.

“I impulsively hit him on the head very lightly to get his attention.”



M’am, that’s literally assault. https://t.co/ecHSxIGtHz — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) April 27, 2024

To borrow a phrase from the movie True Romance, she must have thought it was 'White Liberal Professor Day.'

It was NOT, it turns out, 'White Liberal Professor Day.'

First they wanted to defund the police. Now, they just want to be able to hit the police on the head lightly. https://t.co/vInqd6G4dA — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 27, 2024

Advertisement

So, in her mind, "lightly" assaulting an officer and then resisting arrest is totally acceptable. This is the delusion that happens when people lose all ability for logic and reason. https://t.co/80cN9n61Lz — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) April 27, 2024

They only live inside their bubble, where they can do whatever they want if their 'cause' is justified.

And it never stops being hilarious when reality bursts their bubble. Because reality always wins in the end.

She also deserves whatever happens to her in court. And to lose her job. As the Miranda warning goes ...

You have a right to remain silent lady, you might consider exercising that right. — CoJack 3🇺🇸🇬🇧🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Houjoumond) April 27, 2024

“Everything you say can and will…” https://t.co/3Lc0Mn1J6O — Scatbug Redux (@scatbug1) April 27, 2024

HAHAHA. This should be an episode of Law & Order: Special Jew Haters Unit.

Oops. Her lawyer probably suffered a STEMI just watching this video. https://t.co/d7WiyMyUNR — Paramedic Firefighter (@ParamedicVet) April 27, 2024

(That's a heart attack to me and you.) Her poor lawyer. She left him or her with nothing but hopefully a plea deal.

Are there any other crimes to which you’d like to admit? https://t.co/Ono6pm0R1p — Toshiro Grendel (@ToshiroGrendel) April 27, 2024

I can't wait to see her dissertation "Plagiarism Score". — Big Russ (@RedBirdRuss) April 27, 2024

Advertisement

Oooh, we didn't even think of that. We bet her 'academic credentials' rival those of Claudine Gay.

This genius "professor" admits she hit a cop on the head and can't believe she got arrested. These are the people who are indoctrinating our children.......👇👇👇 https://t.co/nowQkjTRai — ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) April 27, 2024

“I assaulted an armed police officer. Why are they arresting me?!?”

-University professor

There is a reason why the kids are getting dumber https://t.co/HTGZvtlHNp — Daniel Bordman (@Ranting4Canada) April 27, 2024

Our colleges and universities are not bringing their best. Or, even scarier ... maybe they are.

I can’t imagine being a parent and paying for a school with teachers like this https://t.co/yKlpEknKDt — ProudBoomer2 (@Proud_Boomer2) April 27, 2024

It costs $60,000 per year to attend Emory University (and that's just tuition, not all the other costs). Think you're getting your money's worth, parents?

For a “smart” person she’s not very intelligent. That’s called assault and your “entitlement ” doesn’t allow that type of behavior. https://t.co/zqHOdKDnBp — UltraMAGA_FJB (DENISE) 🍊 🍊 (@Trimixdiver3) April 27, 2024

And they have the nerve to be baffled about why credentialism is dead.

What kind of country have we become when even professors of economics can be arrested for assaulting a cop while he's arresting someone? It's not like she was some adjunct lecturer of political science. https://t.co/LKAvpO5wKA — Econymous Mugwump (@EHPlimsoll1) April 27, 2024

Advertisement

HAHAHAHA. Can you imagine the outrage if she was an 'Intersectional Gender Studies' professor?

Always good to end on a Big Lebowski note.

We're old enough to remember how ecstatic the left was -- and many still are -- about the murder of Ashli Babbitt and the suicide of Matthew Perna, neither of whom even TOUCHED a police officer on Jan. 6, let alone struck one violently on the head.

Caroline Fohlin did far more than either of those two ever did. She got a nice asphalt facial scrub as her stupid prize for playing stupid games.

She should count herself lucky ... and start updating her resume.