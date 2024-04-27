WHOOPSIES: Emory University Professor Who Was Tackled by Police Confesses to Assaulting Officer

Kristi Noem Needs More Courageous Advisers
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on April 27, 2024
meme

We have written a lot about the antisemitic protests around America's college campuses in the past few weeks. The videos have been pretty disturbing, watching students at our 'elite' universities like Harvard, Columbia, and NYU harass, intimidate, and sometimes even attack Jewish students. Fortunately, some colleges have said, 'ENOUGH,' but not nearly enough of them.

As abhorrent as these protesters are, the students, not to put too fine a point on it, are by and large ignorant ... as students tend to be (while thinking that they know everything). 

What is FAR worse is the professors and staff at the schools who are engaging in this antisemitic hate. These are grown adults, who absolutely should know better. We're not sure if they are all true believers, or just pining for the salad days of the counterculture 60s, but their behavior has been disgraceful. 

One such 'educator' this week was Emory University professor Caroline Fohlin. A video of Fohlin being manhandled by police went viral on Twitter, mainly because people are fed up with treating these horrible people with kid gloves but also because Fohlin hilariously screamed 'BUT I AM A PROFESSOR' during the incident. 

Here is one tweet that shows the altercation:

Obviously, the pro-Hamas accounts on Twitter used the incident to claim 'POLICE BRUTALITY. RRREEEEEEE.' Except they leave out the part where the officer calmly tried to get Fohlin to comply and only wrestled her to the ground when she repeatedly refused to do so ('professor privilege' ain't what she thought it was, it would appear). 

The story got even better this morning, though. A new video of Fohlin came up on Twitter, post-arrest, where she publicly admitted to having assaulted the officer before he got physical with her. Watch: 

Oops, Caroline. BIG oops. 

We didn't go to Harvard Law School or anything, but we're pretty sure that counts as a confession. 

'Very lightly.' Uh-huh. Suuuure, you did. 

via GIPHY

We wonder how privileged her face felt when the officer was making it kiss grass and concrete. 

To borrow a phrase from the movie True Romance, she must have thought it was 'White Liberal Professor Day.'

It was NOT, it turns out, 'White Liberal Professor Day.'

They only live inside their bubble, where they can do whatever they want if their 'cause' is justified. 

And it never stops being hilarious when reality bursts their bubble. Because reality always wins in the end. 

She also deserves whatever happens to her in court. And to lose her job. As the Miranda warning goes ...

HAHAHA. This should be an episode of Law & Order: Special Jew Haters Unit. 

(That's a heart attack to me and you.) Her poor lawyer. She left him or her with nothing but hopefully a plea deal. 

Oooh, we didn't even think of that. We bet her 'academic credentials' rival those of Claudine Gay. 

Our colleges and universities are not bringing their best. Or, even scarier ... maybe they are. 

It costs $60,000 per year to attend Emory University (and that's just tuition, not all the other costs). Think you're getting your money's worth, parents? 

And they have the nerve to be baffled about why credentialism is dead. 

HAHAHAHA. Can you imagine the outrage if she was an 'Intersectional Gender Studies' professor? 

Always good to end on a Big Lebowski note. 

We're old enough to remember how ecstatic the left was -- and many still are -- about the murder of Ashli Babbitt and the suicide of Matthew Perna, neither of whom even TOUCHED a police officer on Jan. 6, let alone struck one violently on the head. 

Caroline Fohlin did far more than either of those two ever did. She got a nice asphalt facial scrub as her stupid prize for playing stupid games. 

She should count herself lucky ... and start updating her resume.

