Pro-Palestine Protester Has to Ask a Friend Why She’s Protesting

These two don't have their faces covered with kaffiyehs and they're not waving Palestinian flags (or burning American ones). They seem to be more "casual" protesters who decided to come out and support the thing everyone's supporting. We wonder if these two are students, because if they are, they weren't indoctrinated very well.

🚨VIDEO: A REAL interview we had at NYU:



QUESTION: "Why are you protesting?"



PROTESTER #1: "I don't know. I'm pretty sure there's something about Israel [turns to other person] Why are we protesting?"



PROTESTER #2: "I wish I was more educated."



PROTESTER #1: "I'm not either." pic.twitter.com/8aB2ZoTCCk — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 24, 2024

"I wish I was more educated." This protest was outside NYU, where the student protesters have been "educated." They're demanding that NYU stops doing whatever it is that has these students so riled up.

Because their friends are doing it — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) April 24, 2024

Hey clueless Democrat middle class voters, YOU just paid for her college tuition. You’re about as smart as she is 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 24, 2024

Typical leftist privileged types. A majority of them are protesting and don’t even know why they are protesting. They are followers who want to be a part of something. — DEL (@delinthecity_) April 24, 2024

They’re not protestors they’re just bored teenagers and young adults.



Completely oblivious to what they’re part of and what they’re doing there.



Imagine how many other of the “protestors” are similarly clueless about what’s going on.



My guess is a lot. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 24, 2024

Most if not all of these protesters are only protesting because they were told to protest. They all failed miserably in school and are sheep. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 24, 2024

The ring through the nose is the tell to her handlers that she is easily led. The lead is invisible but its hooked on tight. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) April 24, 2024

I feel like this is how most protesters feel. They have no idea why they are protesting. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 24, 2024

Protest against Israel taking the ground war into Rafah if that's your thing. But at least know what it is.

Wait until they find out that President Joe Biden just signed a law sending $26 billion in aid to Israel (although a few billion of that is earmarked for humanitarian purposes in Gaza).

Kids just hanging out being kids.



Raise the voting age to 25. — N3oshi ✨ (@TehManager) April 24, 2024

Congratulations to all the parents out there who now know their children are protecting something but not sure what.



Be embarrassed. Be very very embarrassed. — Bobbi Linn Mac (@BobbiLinnMac) April 24, 2024

These are the clueless people we have disrupting college campuses.



They are just there to protest and cause trouble, they have no clue who they are supporting or even why.



Comical at best — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 24, 2024

As Rep. Ilhan Omar might put it, on October 7 some people did something, and now Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

Definitely thought this was a parody. Oh wow... — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) April 24, 2024

That is good example of the “woke” — Larsen (@AmLarsen2022) April 24, 2024

I support the current thing meme — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) April 24, 2024

She votes. Let that sink in. — Gage (@CreateOrServe) April 24, 2024

We're not going to make it are we? — Rick Hoffman (@hoffmanr1) April 24, 2024

It was either this or differential equations — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) April 24, 2024

Protests are fun. Especially at that age. That's the main reason they're doing it. Probably the only reason. — Z-Twig (@ztwiig) April 24, 2024

The New York Times described the Columbia encampment as "pizza and dancing."

They’re doing it because it’s fun for them and they feel part of something they presume is good. They get to feel like the good guys. All while hanging out with their friends and risking absolutely nothing. — James Holden (holdenc1) (@holdencxx) April 24, 2024

***







