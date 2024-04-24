Pro-Palestine Protester Has to Ask a Friend Why She’s Protesting

Snake in the Grass Nina Jankowicz Returns With Perfectly Named 'Disinformation' Think Tank
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 24, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

These two don't have their faces covered with kaffiyehs and they're not waving Palestinian flags (or burning American ones). They seem to be more "casual" protesters who decided to come out and support the thing everyone's supporting. We wonder if these two are students, because if they are, they weren't indoctrinated very well.

"I wish I was more educated." This protest was outside NYU, where the student protesters have been "educated." They're demanding that NYU stops doing whatever it is that has these students so riled up.

Protest against Israel taking the ground war into Rafah if that's your thing. But at least know what it is.

Wait until they find out that President Joe Biden just signed a law sending $26 billion in aid to Israel (although a few billion of that is earmarked for humanitarian purposes in Gaza).

As Rep. Ilhan Omar might put it, on October 7 some people did something, and now Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

The New York Times described the Columbia encampment as "pizza and dancing."

***



Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE PROTESTS

