COLLUSION: Damning Thread Shows Plans for Campus Unrest Started in November

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 02, 2024
Twitchy Meme

The chaos and unrest that we see on campuses across the country -- from Columbia to UCLA -- are not organic movements. They are not spontaneous: they are coordinated, well-funded, and completely planned and intentional.

Advertisement

Now a thread on X brings the receipts to show planning for this chaos started in November (guess those rioters didn't want to freeze on campus over winter, huh?).

136 encampments.

Isn't this an actual insurrection?

Will the IRS investigate those transactions? Surely they amount ot more than $600.

Anyone going to bother to investigate this group?

Nope.

It's not about Israel or Gaza.

Advertisement

It's about a fundamental transformation of America. Gaza just happens to be the cause today. In 2020, it was George Floyd. Next year, it'll be something else.

This shows intent to engage in criminal activity.

We thought no one was above the law.

All of it.

The complete destruction of every American institution and law.

That's the goal.

And parents at school board meetings.

Priorities, after all.

Exactly.

Yep. All of this is true.

Advertisement

TOTALLY.

And no one will be held accountable or face consequences.

Would not surprise us.

And a sane country would put a stop to this.

We are not a sane country, alas.

It's 100% on brand for commies, certainly.

Advertisement
