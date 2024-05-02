COLLUSION: Damning Thread Shows Plans for Campus Unrest Started in November

The chaos and unrest that we see on campuses across the country -- from Columbia to UCLA -- are not organic movements. They are not spontaneous: they are coordinated, well-funded, and completely planned and intentional.

Now a thread on X brings the receipts to show planning for this chaos started in November (guess those rioters didn't want to freeze on campus over winter, huh?).

BREAKING: 136 pro-Palestinian college/university-campus encampments were being planned back in November 2023, according to LA source familiar with local organizers. pic.twitter.com/OpLAlX1MZP — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 1, 2024

136 encampments.

Isn't this an actual insurrection?

Funds for "encampments" are being routed through Venmo (mostly) and CashApp.



Protesters are advised to avoid mentioning "Palestine, Gaza, [and] related emojis in the payment" due to potential “censorship.” pic.twitter.com/s00S4LNwUd — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 1, 2024

Will the IRS investigate those transactions? Surely they amount ot more than $600.

Here is the group who seems to be funding the encampments: pic.twitter.com/sLfKCvaTYC — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 1, 2024

Anyone going to bother to investigate this group?

Nope.

Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), or New Students for a Democratic Society (New SDS) is a student activist organization founded in 2006 in response to the U.S. invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 1, 2024

It's not about Israel or Gaza.

It's about a fundamental transformation of America. Gaza just happens to be the cause today. In 2020, it was George Floyd. Next year, it'll be something else.

SDS Humboldt met their bail fund 22 hours ago. https://t.co/byLoesszMg pic.twitter.com/Sq9sZg4KBR — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 1, 2024

This shows intent to engage in criminal activity.

We thought no one was above the law.

Told you. It’s all a script. All of it. — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) May 1, 2024

All of it.

What is their overall goal?? Is it just to create division & chaos?? Just curious 🤔 — Molly Marsh (@mizmollym) May 1, 2024

The complete destruction of every American institution and law.

That's the goal.

Three letter Fed agencies were busy with something else like a praying grandma — Toe Knee (@TonyMoonLander) May 2, 2024

And parents at school board meetings.

Priorities, after all.

There was no logistical way to explain how fast things went other than the fact it was all pre-planned. — SlyFoxx_AverageAmerican (@SlyFoxxAA) May 1, 2024

Exactly.

None of this is organic and none of it has popular support. It's all astroturfed, and likely by foreign terror sources. https://t.co/NPBVQiNz3R — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 2, 2024

Yep. All of this is true.

TOTALLY.

Thread on the origin of all this. https://t.co/bpFNaWiqhN — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) May 2, 2024

And no one will be held accountable or face consequences.

This looks like another election year false flag to create a problem to strip constitutional rights. https://t.co/mT7O8H0Juy — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) May 1, 2024

Would not surprise us.

The “student protests” were not spontaneous. They were methodically planned far in advance and were bought and paid for by certain anarchist groups seeking to undermine the United States of America, annihilate Israel, and promote genocide against the Jews. https://t.co/gnE40qEWcq — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) May 1, 2024

And a sane country would put a stop to this.

We are not a sane country, alas.

planning these Hitlerian campus mobs 7 months in advance is pretty cynical commie stuff https://t.co/xqWRznBCaZ — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) May 2, 2024

It's 100% on brand for commies, certainly.