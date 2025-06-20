VIP
Cringi Hendrix: Rep. Hank Johnson's Anti-Trump Song Is a Doozy ('No Kings' Now Has a Theme Song)

Doug P. | 12:45 PM on June 20, 2025
Meme

We're not quite sure how to introduce what you're about to witness that comes via the Media Research Center (@theMRC), but it's a doozy. 

Rep. Hank Johnson, of "Guam could capsize" notoriety, turned the song "Hey Joe" (we're most familiar with the Jimi Hendrix version) into something that made us temporarily change Johnson's name to "Cringi Hendrix" and put him in a band called "ToneDef Leppard."

Everybody hold a lighter in the air and... try and set this recording on fire: 

Trump's finished now! But at least the next "No Kings" protest now has a musical act. 

Johnson should definitely add that line to the song. 

