Cringi Hendrix: Rep. Hank Johnson's Anti-Trump Song Is a Doozy ('No Kings' Now Has a Theme Song)

We're not quite sure how to introduce what you're about to witness that comes via the Media Research Center (@theMRC), but it's a doozy.

Rep. Hank Johnson, of "Guam could capsize" notoriety, turned the song "Hey Joe" (we're most familiar with the Jimi Hendrix version) into something that made us temporarily change Johnson's name to "Cringi Hendrix" and put him in a band called "ToneDef Leppard."

Everybody hold a lighter in the air and... try and set this recording on fire:

Talk about Tone-Deaf messaging!



Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson releases hilariously bad anti-Trump song, and you just have to hear this 😂 pic.twitter.com/2uqSK6Uhm6 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 20, 2025

Trump's finished now! But at least the next "No Kings" protest now has a musical act.

I wish I lived on Guam the day it tipped over so I didn’t accidentally stumble upon this https://t.co/IeV1afQ82h — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 20, 2025

Hank Johnson - Thinks Guam can capsize…



Also Hank Johnson - Thinks he can play guitar.



He’s dumber than AOC. https://t.co/TNrroDFsCP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 20, 2025

Johnson should definitely add that line to the song.