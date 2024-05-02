Breaking: UCLA Police Clash With Campus Protesters

Overnight, the LAPD started moving in on the UCLA campus 'encampment' set up by the anti-Israel protesters as part of a nationwide string of antisemitic, violent, and insane 'protests' that aren't just about Israel, really.

Advertisement

The protesters knew police were going to try to remove them, and fortified the encampment:

UCLA 🚨: I was able to get inside the Pro Palestine encampment tonight. This video shows the complete inside layout, tents that include medical, food and sleeping quarters, and members FORTIFYING the makeshift perimeter barriers as police set to enter the area. pic.twitter.com/YJBNufdNrT — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024

It seemed to work, at least initially, with police falling back.

UCLA has allowed their campus to be taken over by extremists and now law enforcement is struggling to get control of the situation and has had to retreat.pic.twitter.com/C0txnznz8q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 2, 2024

Just insane.

The Blaze's Julio Rosas is on the ground in LA, covering the clashes between law enforcement and students.

🚨On the ground at UCLA for @theblaze, as I’m now their new national correspondent: LAPD is now inside the encampment on campus. Protesters moved back but are standing their ground. pic.twitter.com/2GFpiyx87G — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

Anti-Israel protesters inside the encampment at UCLA lined up with shields to face LAPD officers. pic.twitter.com/AuXS8wyleE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

Would any other group get to so openly defy law enforcement and get away with it?

🚨: LAPD officers withdrew from inside the UCLA encampment. Protesters followed them very closely and scuffles broke out. Protesters broke out in celebration once the officers left. Very intense situation. pic.twitter.com/QUFyaenT4j — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

The, Police. Withdrew.

🚨California Highway Patrolmen in riot gear are attempting to breach one side of the UCLA encampment. Occupiers rushed with people and shields to push back against the officers. So far CHP has not broken through this route. pic.twitter.com/sn4921iEos — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

How are they not all arrested and charged with -- at a minimum -- resisting arrest?

We thought no one was above the law.

Absolute chaos right now. Occupiers are trying to hold the main makeshift wall as police repeatedly fire flashbangs. pic.twitter.com/tDXA5eQKtv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

Things are escalating.

BREAKING:



UCLA: POLICE HAVE BROKEN THOUGH THE BARRICADES pic.twitter.com/XFzGb2T7eF — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 2, 2024

Advertisement

Good.

Police and protestors are feet apart. 3:54am pic.twitter.com/jYhaMxRg6W — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 2, 2024

Police are breaking through the fence. 355am pic.twitter.com/fHorG6CoiZ — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 2, 2024

Things are going to escalate further.

Police begin making contact with protestors at the fence. 3:57am pic.twitter.com/bgQc9LqAYn — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 2, 2024

Riot police are gaining ground bit by bit into the UCLA encampment. With a majority of the makeshift wall down, occupiers formed a human wall and are resisting the officers. pic.twitter.com/aPpnuNEUDY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 2, 2024

This is an ongoing situation, and we'll bring you updates as they develop.