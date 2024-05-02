Breaking: UCLA Police Clash With Campus Protesters

REPORT: Biden DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lied During Senate Confirmation About Being Arrested
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 AM on May 02, 2024
Townhall Media

Overnight, the LAPD started moving in on the UCLA campus 'encampment' set up by the anti-Israel protesters as part of a nationwide string of antisemitic, violent, and insane 'protests' that aren't just about Israel, really.

Advertisement

The protesters knew police were going to try to remove them, and fortified the encampment:

It seemed to work, at least initially, with police falling back.

Just insane.

The Blaze's Julio Rosas is on the ground in LA, covering the clashes between law enforcement and students.

Would any other group get to so openly defy law enforcement and get away with it?

The, Police. Withdrew.

How are they not all arrested and charged with -- at a minimum -- resisting arrest?

We thought no one was above the law.

Things are escalating.

Advertisement

Good.

Things are going to escalate further.

This is an ongoing situation, and we'll bring you updates as they develop.

