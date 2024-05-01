Chris Hayes, Rolling Stone Writer Say These Student Protests Are Pretty Standard

The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on May 01, 2024
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported, student agitators at Columbia took over Hamilton Hall, renamed it Hinds Hall after a six-year-old who had died in the Gaza conflict, and refused to let a janitor go after trashing the building.

The New York Post has video of how the student protesters left the building after police cleared them out and arrested them.

There are quite a few Boomers reliving their glory days when they occupied Hamilton Hall in 1968. In fact, nothing that's going on on university campuses right now is out of the ordinary for a student protest … not even blocking Jews from entering the campus and handing out wristbands to anti-Zionists to allow them access to certain buildings. These are student enforcers doing this, using bike racks as barricades to keep out Jewish students.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes is surprised at all the attention these "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampments and building occupations are getting. This is pretty standard fare for your everyday student protest.

Tim Dickinson is a senior writer for Rolling Stone and has covered student protests since the late '90s and agrees that we're not seeing anything new here.

What's the argument here? That these little terrorists ought to be able to occupy buildings and block Jews from entering campus because that's just how student demonstrations have always worked?

***



 

