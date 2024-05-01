Chris Hayes, Rolling Stone Writer Say These Student Protests Are Pretty Standard

As Twitchy reported, student agitators at Columbia took over Hamilton Hall, renamed it Hinds Hall after a six-year-old who had died in the Gaza conflict, and refused to let a janitor go after trashing the building.

The New York Post has video of how the student protesters left the building after police cleared them out and arrested them.

Columbia University’s iconic Hamilton Hall was left looking like a war zone after pro-terror activists smashed windows, set up barricades and destroyed furniture. https://t.co/VNuR5OcSln pic.twitter.com/ntDtBzRNIa — New York Post (@nypost) May 1, 2024

There are quite a few Boomers reliving their glory days when they occupied Hamilton Hall in 1968. In fact, nothing that's going on on university campuses right now is out of the ordinary for a student protest … not even blocking Jews from entering the campus and handing out wristbands to anti-Zionists to allow them access to certain buildings. These are student enforcers doing this, using bike racks as barricades to keep out Jewish students.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes is surprised at all the attention these "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampments and building occupations are getting. This is pretty standard fare for your everyday student protest.

I feel like I'm losing my mind a little: people understand that "occupying buildings on campus" is, like, one of the most common forms of studen protest for decades and not some devious new ploy devised by professional anarchist plotters, right? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 1, 2024

Who says they're professional anarchist plotters? They're just terrorist-celebrating Jew-haters and dimwitted fellow travelers who were engaged in illegal activity. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 1, 2024

And it was illegal when it was used in the past, and illegal when used today.



I don't think I've seen anyone discussing this being some "new ploy", just that it was a completely pointless one. — Ben Shapiro's Biceps 💪🍋🔆 (@conro) May 1, 2024

people understand that "occupying buildings on campus" is, like, one of the most common forms of studen protest for decades and not some devious new ploy devised by professional anarchist plotters, right? https://t.co/QzHy8sqEcA pic.twitter.com/OFGUiOquZ0 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) May 1, 2024

Sounded like you got really worked up when protestors occupied the Capitol. What's the difference, Chris? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 1, 2024

Equal justice under that law.

Occupy a building, go to jail. pic.twitter.com/QxuAPqHK42 — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) May 1, 2024





Private property rights and the rule of law are paramount. Otherwise we become Haiti. But you bring up an important piece of context: that we were overly permissive in the past. — Jeremy Stamper 🇺🇦 (e/acc) (@jeremymstamper) May 1, 2024

Sure, but still grounds for arrest and, in the past, has led to expulsion for some students. — Phyllis Jordan (@phylliswjordan) May 1, 2024

I had to read this a few times to make sure I grasped that you would say something that stupid.



I wonder how you'd feel if someone ever did that to your school or workplace? Like me, I'd be mad! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 1, 2024

Let them occupy MSNBC headquarters then. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) May 1, 2024

You're so pathetic that you're not even worth the effort of mocking anymore. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 1, 2024

Tim Dickinson is a senior writer for Rolling Stone and has covered student protests since the late '90s and agrees that we're not seeing anything new here.

I've covered campus activism since the late 90s. Nothing that's happening on campuses now -- sit ins, building takeovers, encampments -- is at all outside the standard vernacular of student protest.



What's unusual is administrators calling in riot cops on their own students — Tim Dickinson (@7im) April 30, 2024

I dunno man. I kind of think preventing Jews from going to class and libraries a a bit outside the vernacular of student protest. Fun admission that you don't think so. https://t.co/fsjBABYlZK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2024

I just want to know why you shouldn’t call the police when people seize your building?🤔 — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) April 30, 2024

No one has a "right" to do any of the things he describes, whether he thinks they are common or not — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) May 1, 2024

Normal to take janitors hostage. All in a day’s protest. — SweepandZone (@sweepand) April 30, 2024

"standard vernacular"

Arrogant dope. — Michael Schu (@MikeShoe1608) May 1, 2024

But that was their plan all along- normalize violence. They do the same thing with ugly art and other perversions.



Push, push, push the envelope, then cry foul when you object to the seventeenth indecency. — Carl Brown (@carl8browns) April 30, 2024

Everyone listen up! A journalist from Rolling Stone has something to say! — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) April 30, 2024

To say "sit ins, building takeovers, encampments" is not out of the ordinary is just saying how long criminal activity has been tolerated from the left, by the left. — Obser (@realobser) April 30, 2024

Rolling Stone writer who put the Boston Bomber on a magazine cover, sees no issue with people harassing the innocent. — gosuprime_ (@gosuprime022) April 30, 2024

What's the argument here? That these little terrorists ought to be able to occupy buildings and block Jews from entering campus because that's just how student demonstrations have always worked?

