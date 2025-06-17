John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers...
Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord on X

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:18 AM on June 17, 2025
Twitchy

It's difficult sometimes to be sure about what to believe in the reports coming out of the current conflict between Israel and Iran. Some things are certain, like the fact that Israel has hammered Iran's nuclear facilities and much of its leadership, and the far less enjoyable fact that Iran's counterstrikes have targeted civilian population centers.

Other news is obviously fake, like the image of an Israeli jet that Iran 'shot down.' But even those are good for many laughs. There were even reports that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli strike, also false. 

But even though Khamenei is still drawing breath (for now), he seems to be in hiding and is no longer calling the shots in Iran. 

Yesterday, a report came out from the account Mossad Commentary that Khamenei had been removed from all decision-making due to his poor mental state. Not only that, but his government was both covering for him and shielding him from actual events.

... are hiding the reality of the war from him in order to manage his mental state.

Whether this report is completely accurate or not, does that sound familiar to anyone? 

Users on X sure thought it did. 

Hmm, it could be Hitler in Downfall, we suppose. 

But we think there might be another parallel a little closer to home. Maybe another account can help make the connection.

Hey, we know that guy! Just last summer, Joe Scarborough told us he was sharper than ever.

Khamanei's wife, 'Doctor' Mansoureh Khojaste Bagherzadeh, even said that she doesn't know any 30-year-olds who can keep the same pace as her husband. 

(OK, we may have made up part of that. She's not a doctor, not even of Education.)

Is it just us, or did even Grok make Biden look like he was about to fall flat on his face in that AI image? 

Yikes. Did Jill pick out that color? 

'C'mon, man! Just hop in my Jag. We're going cruisin'!'

LOL. Hunter Biden is going to get a blanket pardon from Iran, too, isn't he? 

We haven't before, but now we have. 

On second thought, that image might not be authentic. 

We're not sure they've reached that point yet. 

The Iranian government equivalent of the 25th Amendment usually involves a rooftop, a bunch of rocks, a sword, or a firing squad. 

Sadly, we saw it for four full years during the 'Weekend at Biden's' administration. 

We doubt Khamenei will last that long.

HA! 'Khabiden.' 

That's a good one. We may steal it. 

Yeah, but Biden's son is worse, too, so the comparison stands. 

(In all seriousness, though, Khamenei's son is a bloodthirsty nightmare and we hope he gets taken out as well.)

Maybe he was trying to deliver more pallets of cash. 

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

And now we're dead. 

We'll give President Trump the last word on the reported current state of the Ayatollah. 

Wait. Did we say we were dead before? Because we're definitely dead now. 

Time will tell what is truly happening to the Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran, and if this report is accurate, but it doesn't sound good, that's for sure. 

And that's great news. We can only hope it gets worse for him from here. 

