Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord on X

It's difficult sometimes to be sure about what to believe in the reports coming out of the current conflict between Israel and Iran. Some things are certain, like the fact that Israel has hammered Iran's nuclear facilities and much of its leadership, and the far less enjoyable fact that Iran's counterstrikes have targeted civilian population centers.
Other news is obviously fake, like the image of an Israeli jet that Iran 'shot down.' But even those are good for many laughs. There were even reports that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli strike, also false.
But even though Khamenei is still drawing breath (for now), he seems to be in hiding and is no longer calling the shots in Iran.
Yesterday, a report came out from the account Mossad Commentary that Khamenei had been removed from all decision-making due to his poor mental state. Not only that, but his government was both covering for him and shielding him from actual events.
Israeli source confirms the report from Iran International that has obtained information from a Western intelligence source, according to which Khamenei has been removed from making key decisions due to his poor mental state, and military commanders are hiding the reality of the…— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 16, 2025
... are hiding the reality of the war from him in order to manage his mental state.
Whether this report is completely accurate or not, does that sound familiar to anyone?
Users on X sure thought it did.
This sounds so familiar… https://t.co/119ymtIQkv pic.twitter.com/t6dzn0QXvl— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) June 17, 2025
Hmm, it could be Hitler in Downfall, we suppose.
But we think there might be another parallel a little closer to home. Maybe another account can help make the connection.
https://t.co/Qqp8SJtQN9 pic.twitter.com/DraeGhZzYg— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 17, 2025
Hey, we know that guy! Just last summer, Joe Scarborough told us he was sharper than ever.
Karine Jean Pierre says she can barely keep up with the Ayatollah. https://t.co/tCshTLw9If— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 16, 2025
Khamanei's wife, 'Doctor' Mansoureh Khojaste Bagherzadeh, even said that she doesn't know any 30-year-olds who can keep the same pace as her husband.
(OK, we may have made up part of that. She's not a doctor, not even of Education.)
KJP:— Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 16, 2025
I can’t keep up with either one of them! pic.twitter.com/2owZ1AUPAn
Is it just us, or did even Grok make Biden look like he was about to fall flat on his face in that AI image?
So basically Joe Biden in a Turbin:— The Bloodstone™ 🎸 (@BS2KZ) June 16, 2025
Got it! https://t.co/tJNrlwd0RT pic.twitter.com/tStH8W0rLo
Yikes. Did Jill pick out that color?
Just tweet out a photo of him in aviators, eating ice cream, and that will reassure his supporters. https://t.co/mj6ms5oIVX— Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 16, 2025
'C'mon, man! Just hop in my Jag. We're going cruisin'!'
My God. Who’s making the decisions? https://t.co/9lWyidYoJn pic.twitter.com/HpVcE85eQR— TakeIt (@WSMFP73) June 16, 2025
Who’s got the ayatollah pen? https://t.co/y7RigrwwJD— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 17, 2025
LOL. Hunter Biden is going to get a blanket pardon from Iran, too, isn't he?
Has we ever seen Joe Biden and Khameni in the same picture?— Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) June 16, 2025
I’m just asking questions y’all… https://t.co/Rhcua9fxBs
We haven't before, but now we have.
June 16, 2025
On second thought, that image might not be authentic.
Wait they did the Iran equivalent of the 25th Amendment on the Ayatollah?— friend of Israel 🇮🇱🇺🇸🧡🎗️ (@FriendIsrael65) June 16, 2025
We're not sure they've reached that point yet.
The Iranian government equivalent of the 25th Amendment usually involves a rooftop, a bunch of rocks, a sword, or a firing squad.
We have seen how this plays out before pic.twitter.com/FXfCp794Pw— Kato (@Lets_Rip) June 16, 2025
Sadly, we saw it for four full years during the 'Weekend at Biden's' administration.
We doubt Khamenei will last that long.
Khabiden needs handholding?— Dan Macgowan (@danpcman) June 17, 2025
HA! 'Khabiden.'
That's a good one. We may steal it.
I heard his son is worse than he is. I hope that’s not true.— CrazyNation😊🙁🤡 (@CrazyNation4) June 16, 2025
Yeah, but Biden's son is worse, too, so the comparison stands.
(In all seriousness, though, Khamenei's son is a bloodthirsty nightmare and we hope he gets taken out as well.)
Biden is in Iran? I’ll be darned. Gets around. https://t.co/b1u4OjolVn— Richard Yrulegui (@rulege) June 16, 2025
Maybe he was trying to deliver more pallets of cash.
😒 https://t.co/5Fx4fHu06h pic.twitter.com/uff8VtIOF2— Sue Doe Nimm (@ProfKrisChen) June 16, 2025
HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.
And now we're dead.
We'll give President Trump the last word on the reported current state of the Ayatollah.
Ahhhhh look at me I’m the Ayatollah— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 16, 2025
I have no idea what’s happening ahhhhh pic.twitter.com/Sfv3MG5Uq0
Wait. Did we say we were dead before? Because we're definitely dead now.
Time will tell what is truly happening to the Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran, and if this report is accurate, but it doesn't sound good, that's for sure.
And that's great news. We can only hope it gets worse for him from here.
