Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord on X

It's difficult sometimes to be sure about what to believe in the reports coming out of the current conflict between Israel and Iran. Some things are certain, like the fact that Israel has hammered Iran's nuclear facilities and much of its leadership, and the far less enjoyable fact that Iran's counterstrikes have targeted civilian population centers.

Other news is obviously fake, like the image of an Israeli jet that Iran 'shot down.' But even those are good for many laughs. There were even reports that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli strike, also false.

But even though Khamenei is still drawing breath (for now), he seems to be in hiding and is no longer calling the shots in Iran.

Yesterday, a report came out from the account Mossad Commentary that Khamenei had been removed from all decision-making due to his poor mental state. Not only that, but his government was both covering for him and shielding him from actual events.

Israeli source confirms the report from Iran International that has obtained information from a Western intelligence source, according to which Khamenei has been removed from making key decisions due to his poor mental state, and military commanders are hiding the reality of the… — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 16, 2025

... are hiding the reality of the war from him in order to manage his mental state.

Whether this report is completely accurate or not, does that sound familiar to anyone?

Users on X sure thought it did.

Hmm, it could be Hitler in Downfall, we suppose.

But we think there might be another parallel a little closer to home. Maybe another account can help make the connection.

Hey, we know that guy! Just last summer, Joe Scarborough told us he was sharper than ever.

Karine Jean Pierre says she can barely keep up with the Ayatollah. https://t.co/tCshTLw9If — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 16, 2025

Khamanei's wife, 'Doctor' Mansoureh Khojaste Bagherzadeh, even said that she doesn't know any 30-year-olds who can keep the same pace as her husband.

(OK, we may have made up part of that. She's not a doctor, not even of Education.)

KJP:



I can’t keep up with either one of them! pic.twitter.com/2owZ1AUPAn — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 16, 2025

Is it just us, or did even Grok make Biden look like he was about to fall flat on his face in that AI image?

So basically Joe Biden in a Turbin:



Got it! https://t.co/tJNrlwd0RT pic.twitter.com/tStH8W0rLo — The Bloodstone™ 🎸 (@BS2KZ) June 16, 2025

Yikes. Did Jill pick out that color?

Just tweet out a photo of him in aviators, eating ice cream, and that will reassure his supporters. https://t.co/mj6ms5oIVX — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 16, 2025

'C'mon, man! Just hop in my Jag. We're going cruisin'!'

LOL. Hunter Biden is going to get a blanket pardon from Iran, too, isn't he?

Has we ever seen Joe Biden and Khameni in the same picture?



I’m just asking questions y’all… https://t.co/Rhcua9fxBs — Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) June 16, 2025

We haven't before, but now we have.

On second thought, that image might not be authentic.

Wait they did the Iran equivalent of the 25th Amendment on the Ayatollah? — friend of Israel 🇮🇱🇺🇸🧡🎗️ (@FriendIsrael65) June 16, 2025

We're not sure they've reached that point yet.

The Iranian government equivalent of the 25th Amendment usually involves a rooftop, a bunch of rocks, a sword, or a firing squad.

We have seen how this plays out before pic.twitter.com/FXfCp794Pw — Kato (@Lets_Rip) June 16, 2025

Sadly, we saw it for four full years during the 'Weekend at Biden's' administration.

We doubt Khamenei will last that long.

Khabiden needs handholding? — Dan Macgowan (@danpcman) June 17, 2025

HA! 'Khabiden.'

That's a good one. We may steal it.

I heard his son is worse than he is. I hope that’s not true. — CrazyNation😊🙁🤡 (@CrazyNation4) June 16, 2025

Yeah, but Biden's son is worse, too, so the comparison stands.

(In all seriousness, though, Khamenei's son is a bloodthirsty nightmare and we hope he gets taken out as well.)

Biden is in Iran? I’ll be darned. Gets around. https://t.co/b1u4OjolVn — Richard Yrulegui (@rulege) June 16, 2025

Maybe he was trying to deliver more pallets of cash.

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

And now we're dead.

We'll give President Trump the last word on the reported current state of the Ayatollah.

Ahhhhh look at me I’m the Ayatollah

I have no idea what’s happening ahhhhh pic.twitter.com/Sfv3MG5Uq0 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 16, 2025

Wait. Did we say we were dead before? Because we're definitely dead now.

Time will tell what is truly happening to the Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran, and if this report is accurate, but it doesn't sound good, that's for sure.

And that's great news. We can only hope it gets worse for him from here.