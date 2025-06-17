He Got Some 'In-N-Out' Alright: Police Serve A To-Go Order of LEAD to Violent Man at the Drive-Thru

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on June 17, 2025


We see some pretty scary videos nearly every day on X, but there aren't many that are scarier than seeing a man playing the ultimate FAFO game with police.

Yesterday, police in Manteca, California, released bodycam and vehicle cam footage from an officer-involved shooting at the end of April, and let's just say that one particular In-N-Out Burger customer got a lot more than he bargained for at the drive-thru.

We have to provide a graphic and violent content warning about the video below because the end is something you may not be able to unsee.

According to local news reports, police received a call at about 5 p.m. on April 30 about the man, 69-year-old Charles Mcgonegal, ramming other cars in the drive-thru. Several officers responded and spent about 20 minutes trying to de-escalate the situation.

Then, you see the man making a fatal decision by trying to ram the police cars with his vehicle. That's when the officers -- justifiably, since the man was attempting to use his car as a deadly weapon -- put an end to the threat with extreme prejudice. 

We have not seen any reports that Mcgonegal suffered from any mental illness, so we're not sure why he decided to eff around. 

But he found out. Permanently. 

We know the drive-thru can be frustrating, but this seemed to be the man taking out his frustrations a little too strongly. 

That is a distinct possibility. 

We haven't seen any details about this story that would make it political in any way, but we think it would be a great idea if the footage were shown to 'protesters' in nearby San Francisco, and certainly with those rioting and assaulting police downstate on the streets of Los Angeles. 

Police shoot at suspects who present an imminent threat. Period. 

Statistics show that skin color does not enter into the equation, despite what race hustlers in the legacy media want to tell us.

It's not exactly a complicated equation. 

We're not sure that's the brand message that In-N-Out Burgers is looking for, but we bet the employees and the patrons of the restaurant that day were happy the police responded. 

And not in a pleasant way at ALL. 

We hear and see stories every day of police being demonized and prosecuted to the point where they become completely ineffective. This only empowers the lawless. 

People can debate whether the force was excessive, but the released footage clearly shows the man was a direct threat, and we're going to side with the police more often than not when it comes to eliminating such threats. 

The ironic part about this and other similar stories is that all of the 'Defund the Police' crowd who demanded body cams and similar types of footage thought that it would expose police corruption and 'systemic racism.' 

What it has actually exposed is that police face these threats every day, they are NOT racists, and they're pretty darn effective when they are allowed to do their jobs. 

