'COLUMBIA WILL BURN': Suspended Student Makes Dire Threat Under Deadline to Vacate the Premises

Laura W.  |  2:00 PM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

All eyes are on Columbia University lately as antisemitic student protestors have basically taken over the campus in their juvenile efforts to sway the war in Israel. This has been going on for nearly two weeks as of this writing and now the students have been given a 2pm deadline to vacate the premises. Check it out:

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Columbia declined to comment but the school told students they have until 2 p.m. to 'voluntarily leave' the area or face 'disciplinary procedures.'

'If you voluntarily leave by 2 p.m., identify yourself to a University official, and sign the provided form where you commit to abide by all University policies ... you will be eligible to complete the semester in good standing (and will not be placed on suspension) as long as you adhere to that commitment.'

'If you do not identify yourself upon leaving and sign the form now, you will not be able to sign and complete the semester in good standing. If you do not leave by 2 p.m., you will be suspended pending further investigation.'

At least one student, tentatively identified as Aidan Parisi who has already been suspended, took to this deadline in true progressive-leftist fashion.

THIS Is Punk Rock! Cherie Currie Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on Taylor Swift and Other Pop Stars Endorsing Biden
Sam J.
These are clearly children who were never told the world 'no', and now the rest of us are having to deal with the consequences of that. Now, that being said, some of the responses to this had this writer laughing so hard that she scared her dogs awake.

If you know, you know.

via GIPHY

It certainly does, and our tax dollars are funding these overgrown toddlers.

EXACTLY.

The entirety of Gen Z, it seems, can be summed in those first five words, honestly.

Well, not that it counts for much, but WE absolutely think it constitutes a threat. As we stated before, the student in question who is allegedly responsible for these signs has already been suspended, but police definitely need to take this seriously.

That's not an unfair question.

We can't tell if it's more funny than sad at this point.

We truly live in stupid times, and we fear that things will only get stupider.

***

