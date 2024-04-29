'COLUMBIA WILL BURN': Suspended Student Makes Dire Threat Under Deadline to Vacate the Premises

All eyes are on Columbia University lately as antisemitic student protestors have basically taken over the campus in their juvenile efforts to sway the war in Israel. This has been going on for nearly two weeks as of this writing and now the students have been given a 2pm deadline to vacate the premises. Check it out:

Columbia President Shafik Pleads With Protesters To ‘Voluntarily Disperse’ After Days of Negotiations Bring No Resultshttps://t.co/oPrEBFbjxk — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 29, 2024

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Columbia declined to comment but the school told students they have until 2 p.m. to 'voluntarily leave' the area or face 'disciplinary procedures.'

Columbia University has given students a 2pm deadline to leave the encampment and commit to all university policies or face suspension and ineligibility to finish the semester in good standing. pic.twitter.com/03YhzTEXMO — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 29, 2024

'If you voluntarily leave by 2 p.m., identify yourself to a University official, and sign the provided form where you commit to abide by all University policies ... you will be eligible to complete the semester in good standing (and will not be placed on suspension) as long as you adhere to that commitment.'

'If you do not identify yourself upon leaving and sign the form now, you will not be able to sign and complete the semester in good standing. If you do not leave by 2 p.m., you will be suspended pending further investigation.'

At least one student, tentatively identified as Aidan Parisi who has already been suspended, took to this deadline in true progressive-leftist fashion.

Day 13 at the Columbia encampment—students have been given a 2pm deadline to vacate.



This is the response from a suspended student, Aidan Parisi



“COLUMBIA WILL BURN”@FreeBeacon pic.twitter.com/Odbjr4l1yQ — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) April 29, 2024

These are clearly children who were never told the world 'no', and now the rest of us are having to deal with the consequences of that. Now, that being said, some of the responses to this had this writer laughing so hard that she scared her dogs awake.

We’re comin’ fer em! pic.twitter.com/7YiuZNrFMf — The Armpit of Truth (@psychmystic) April 29, 2024

If you know, you know.

“I ain’t reading all that”



That explains a lot — Dan Luxembourg (@DanLuxembourg) April 29, 2024

It certainly does, and our tax dollars are funding these overgrown toddlers.

So much for Ivy League literacy skills... — Julia Mor (@jshnaymor) April 29, 2024

Mostly peaceful burning of college. https://t.co/59DHYLgJCE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2024

EXACTLY.

This entire moment can be summed up with “I ain’t reading all that - free Palestine” https://t.co/g8913ahBDC — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) April 29, 2024

The entirety of Gen Z, it seems, can be summed in those first five words, honestly.

Does this qualify as a true threat? Presumably threatening to burn down your university violates Columbia's code of conduct and is grounds for police intervention. https://t.co/pfQyJMoiPR — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 29, 2024

Well, not that it counts for much, but WE absolutely think it constitutes a threat. As we stated before, the student in question who is allegedly responsible for these signs has already been suspended, but police definitely need to take this seriously.

Good thing he's not wearing a MAGA hat or that would be a threat https://t.co/ggnAx8tcgJ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 29, 2024

Were this a right wing group, there would already have been a JTTF raid. https://t.co/ZwYm5tcusc — Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) April 29, 2024

The etymology of ‘prestige’ originates from the Latin ‘praestigium’ or ‘illusion’.



Indeed, the notion that these ‘prestigious’ colleges are paragons of knowledge and intellect is sadly now merely an illusion.



An illusion resoundingly shattered by: ‘I ain’t reading all that’. https://t.co/fehs927cEt — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) April 29, 2024

"Every generation, civilization is invaded by barbarians—we call them 'children.'” - Hannah Arendt https://t.co/ELRJyqJXOD — Stephen Kent (@StephenKentX) April 29, 2024

Given the fact that Columbia has provided these extremists safe harbor for decades, is this self-immolation? https://t.co/H0AmKWQDTY — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 29, 2024

That's not an unfair question.

Children of privilege, coddled their entire life, terminally bored, ravenously hungry to cosplay the exciting violence outside the video games. https://t.co/1qBiUuX1E9 — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) April 29, 2024

Manbabies in development. These cosplaying leftist revolutionaries are about as infantile as one can get. I see this sort of entitled behavior, and feel grateful that we don’t have any of these losers on payroll. https://t.co/69X6fIm3DE — Ethereal712 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@ethereal712) April 29, 2024

ivy revolutionaries pulling a TL;DR https://t.co/oHjg8iPlly — James R. Wood (@jamesrwoodtheo1) April 29, 2024

We can't tell if it's more funny than sad at this point.

First mistake, among many, was believing you can negotiate with people who have poor impulse control and can’t read https://t.co/MEEF4fpGjI — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) April 29, 2024

This seems like a reasonable response. https://t.co/xM9m8vzoS9 — x - Shimrit (Shae) 🇺🇦🎗 (@shi_fs) April 29, 2024

We truly live in stupid times, and we fear that things will only get stupider.

