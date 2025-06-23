Jonathan Turley Spots NPR Making ANOTHER Case for Defunding (This Time About Trump's Strikes on Iran)

Over the weekend President Trump approved airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities inside of that country. The White House said they were all successful. Tom Homan has now warned about possible Iranian sleeper cells that might have been able to slip into the U.S. thanks to the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas open border that has now been secured after four disastrous years.

As you know, the talking points memos have been sent out, and the Democrats are now claiming leadership wasn't notified (which Karoline Leavitt says is not true) and that Trump needed congressional approval for the strikes, which AOC said is clear grounds for impeachment (YAWN).

When it comes to the media spin, Jonathan Turley saw NPR doing their thing with the story and the Democrats will certainly appreciate the assist:

NPR continues to make the case for defunding. This morning, it ran a long segment on war powers and how Trump is trying to expand his unchecked authority. It never even mentions that past presidents ordered even greater attacks without prior approval. https://t.co/Zx4pqvR2Kc — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 23, 2025

"Bias by omission" is an NPR specialty.

...A listener of NPR this morning would be led to believe that this is the first president to take such action. Democratic presidents like Obama carried out attacks on capital cities and military units over prolonged campaigns without such authority. Figures like Hillary Clinton… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 23, 2025

"Figures like Hillary Clinton expressly dismissed the need for such prior congressional approval. None of that was shared with NPR readers."

What a surprise coming from the media outlet that didn't think stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were worth sharing with their readers either.

NPR wasn't about to remind their listeners how many bombs Barack Obama dropped in his final few months in office without congressional "permission" and ruin the Dems' preferred narrative.

To the left, recorded history only began last month. 🙄 https://t.co/ZWoV3BNV2j — Hexama (@TheClingingVine) June 23, 2025

Why would the thing that presidents have done for 100 years apply to Trump? https://t.co/Tu1HI1LDEY — aldohartman (@aldohartman3) June 23, 2025

Everything Trump does has to be an unprecedented attack on the Constitution and limitations on executive power or the narrative falls apart. NPR is just doing their part but taxpayers shouldn't be on the hook for their propaganda.