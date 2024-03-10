Pinocchio Alert: Biden Lies About Taxes AGAIN

Following his lie-filled, gaslighting State of the Union Address, Biden has continued giving speeches that are very revealing.

Biden — HEAVILY SLURRING — once again tells the complete lie that "nobody earning less than $400,000/year will pay additional penny in federal taxes."



Biden has *already* raised the tax burden on Americans making as little as $20,000 per year. pic.twitter.com/OEpg8JHMZo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2024

The slurring is terrible.

But he's lying. Again.

Taxes have gone up for Americans making less than $400,000.

Remember -- they're looking at taxing Venmo transactions of $600 or more.

Who believes this guy?

We made the same face.

Above $400,000 the tax base isn't big enough.



We already have the most progressive taxation of any western nation.



Biden is a liar. — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) March 9, 2024

He is a liar. The math doesn't work. Just like his assertion taxing billionaires 25% will help fix our woes. It won't.

I assure you, my tax return says otherwise. — Let Freedom Ring (@tmcrayne3) March 10, 2024

Anyone who files taxes knows this is a lie.

Americans are spending $1100/month more. — Lady (@lovingit111) March 9, 2024

That's inflation, which is a form of taxation.

Besides the inflation tax on everybody... https://t.co/bexmDhjrjU — Dean working stiff in Waukesha ✝🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@deaninwaukesha) March 9, 2024

See? Great minds think alike.

It helps to have a compliant media who accepts every word he says and never fact checks him — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) March 9, 2024

Doesn't it?

They're such good little lapdogs.

For the first time in my life I have to pay back the IRS and I’m retired!!! — James (@James05235326) March 10, 2024

But you must make over $400k! Biden wouldn't lie.

We laughed.

But inflation is down! The economy is great! We're all rolling in cash!

The meds needed for that horrible screeching session billed as a State of the Union address have worn off. https://t.co/0UlKRa0wxJ — Steve Bandy (@stevebandy01) March 9, 2024

The change is so noticeable.

All this man does is lie. Every single word is a lie. https://t.co/OgqybapCjw — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) March 10, 2024

And he's been this way his entire political career.

Just wait for the debates 🤣😆😂 I think it's getting hilarious 😂 😃 😄 https://t.co/9IJt2V9Gse — Just Ale𝕏 𝕏 𝕏 🇳🇱 (@ItsMeAlex50) March 9, 2024

There will be no debates.

Bank on that.

Biden started taxing social security if you are working and drawing social security https://t.co/BEWQm5nKPI — Jax Jackson (@jdjackson777) March 10, 2024

Good news: you get more than $400k in Social Security benefits!

Oh, wait.

Where are the fact checkers https://t.co/HaCP0P32hW — John Schultz (@JohnDSchultz1) March 10, 2024

They've seemed to disappear.

Funny, that.

***

