Pinocchio Alert: Biden Lies About Taxes AGAIN

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on March 10, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Following his lie-filled, gaslighting State of the Union Address, Biden has continued giving speeches that are very revealing.

The slurring is terrible. 

But he's lying. Again.

Taxes have gone up for Americans making less than $400,000.

Remember -- they're looking at taxing Venmo transactions of $600 or more.

Who believes this guy?

We made the same face.

He is a liar. The math doesn't work. Just like his assertion taxing billionaires 25% will help fix our woes. It won't.

Anyone who files taxes knows this is a lie.

That's inflation, which is a form of taxation.

See? Great minds think alike.

Doesn't it?

They're such good little lapdogs.

But you must make over $400k! Biden wouldn't lie.

We laughed.

But inflation is down! The economy is great! We're all rolling in cash!

The change is so noticeable.

And he's been this way his entire political career.

There will be no debates.

Bank on that.

Good news: you get more than $400k in Social Security benefits!

Oh, wait.

They've seemed to disappear.

Funny, that.

***

