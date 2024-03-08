Math Is HARD: Numbers Just Don't Add Up for Biden's 'Tax Billionaires' Plan

Jon Stewart Might Be Back, But His Sense of Humor Stayed Home
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We get it, math can be tricky. Algebra, calculus, trig -- they're challenging.

But 2 + 2 = 4 is pretty darned simple. So is knowing that trillion is bigger than billion.

Advertisement

Last night, Biden asked for just a quarter of billionaire's income. That's it.

Except Thomas Massie points out the obvious:

The debt is going up by a trillion dollars every 100 days.

Billionaires in America are worth a collective $5.2 trillion dollars. Which means Biden could confiscate every single penny from them, and it wouldn't even cover a fiscal year. The US spent $6.3 trillion in FY2023.

It's the spending. Not the taxation.

Billionaires -- and the wealthy in general -- already pay most of the tax revenue.

We have a very progressive tax system.

This is the way.

The average American family understands this. Unlike the government, they can't demand more revenue. They have to live within their means.

They don't think about the consequences of their policies, just how the policies make them feel

And sometimes, the bad consequences are a feature, not a bug, of their policies.

Advertisement

Commies hate the middle class.

The current revenue would be more than enough if we just stopped spending like drunken sailors on shore leave.

Reality only cares about math.

They've got theirs, so when things collapse, they'll be fine.

And many of them won't live to suffer the consequences of their reckless spending.

Advertisement

No, you cannot.

And last night was a master class in gaslighting.

Yep.

And reform Social Security and Medicare. Before it collapses.

It really is. Rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, basically.

***

BIDEN BILLIONAIRES BUDGET DEFICIT SPENDING STATE OF THE UNION

