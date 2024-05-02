Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread

If you spent any time on Twitter today, you got to know an individual named Hayley Becker ... and not in a good way. Becker is a field organizer for Democratic Socialists of America working out of Colorado. According to her LinkedIn page, she graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder seven years ago, but that didn't stop her from joining 'student' protests on campus this week.

Becker also considers herself a social media 'influencer,' so naturally, she felt compelled to post a photo of her and her besties enjoying 'May Day at the encampment,' replete in their keffiyehs:

'Pumpkin Spice Intifada.' We love that.

We had to post a photo of Becker's tweet though because this went about as well for her as you would expect. First, she started to get ratioed, so she turned off replies. Then, she started to get buried in mocking quote tweets, so she deleted the tweet. Soon after, she locked down her account and went on a Twitter blocking spree.

There were many screenshots like that.

We can't post them all, but here are just a couple of tweets that show the flavor of the dragging Twitter was delivering to Becker for her oblivious, AWFL 'solidarity' photo:

“Live, Laugh, Long Live the Intifada” https://t.co/OOqpiRnU6m — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 2, 2024

Oh look a bunch of white Karens with their urban outfitter scarves. So brave! https://t.co/sMnbV5cE5y — Brownie Terror (@brownie_terror) May 2, 2024

Hashtag intifada life, y’all ✌🏼 https://t.co/KNEe3svKRP — Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) May 2, 2024

We're just spitballing here, but somehow, we doubt that Becker knows anything about women's rights in Palestine or what Hamas does to women in general.

That doesn't matter to her though. It's all about socialism and supporting 'the current thing.'

But if Becker thought her terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day couldn't get any worse, she was SO wrong.

Enter @HollyBriden, one of our favorite satirical Twitter accounts. Holly is an expert at trolling the left in their language and she took the opportunity to do just that today. Before Becker locked her account down, Briden grabbed a number of her photos (as well as some from TikTok and Instagram) and launched an absolutely EPIC thread showing the clueless nature of wealthy, Western, white women boasting their support for Hamas.

Buckle up, because this one is damn funny.

“OH EM GEE Madison, your keffy is totes adorbs!” https://t.co/RRWc4G5to2 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 2, 2024

'Like, it's amazeballs. It totally highlights the black spot where your soul used to be.'

It is entirely ZERO surprise that Becker takes prescription mood drugs OR that she considers herself a 'Barbie.'

But only phallic, white, colonialist oppressors take Zoloft. Everyone knows THAT.

“I hope Taylor can see these from stage!!” pic.twitter.com/DDO33z0QTV — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 2, 2024

'Check out my cute Palestine earrings. Now, excuse me. I have to get to my floor seats. GOOOOOOOO, NUGGETS.'

“OH EM GEE comrades, how cute are THESE?” pic.twitter.com/72ZEwBf4Gd — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 2, 2024

'I had such a great spa day and the BEST mani-pedi. Also, crush the bourgeoisie.'

'Karl Marz was SUCH a snack.'

“…but only if they’re gluten and dairy and nut and banana free.” pic.twitter.com/3KinxZBS4L — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 2, 2024

They LOVE that slogan, 'Eat The Rich.' Just, you know, don't ever turn it on them. Becker may not be Elon Musk rich, but she sure as heck isn't starving either (like she would under a Marxist regime she wants so badly).

“Eat the rich.…just not my friend Becky because she has, like, the CUTEST Chanel tote.” pic.twitter.com/RqojXguWfM — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 2, 2024

HAHAHA. See what we mean?

They wear their 'gender identities' like a new outfit they go out and buy every week.

Briden then ended the thread with the perfect summation of how Becker's own social media day ended:

“Comrades, I need time to process my trauma.” pic.twitter.com/dO3seRl0Mu — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 2, 2024

Just go do some retail therapy, Hayley. Like any good Communist would. That will make it all better.

Briden received lots of kudos for her outstanding and hilarious thread.

Holly just committed jihad on Handbag Hamas https://t.co/hxBsxzHfon — Magills (@magills_) May 2, 2024

'Handbag Hamas.' LOL. We're stealing that one.

My goodness, this thread… 😂😂💀



(Adding screenshot since the original first post went private… *chuckles*) https://t.co/5Tmsty8XQF pic.twitter.com/sTp8VGUas5 — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) May 2, 2024

The punchline was 'chef's kiss' perfection.

We were dying too. We still are.

This thread is a complete and utter embarrassment for @DemSocialists. https://t.co/kbb57QEKw9 — Helvidius Priscus (@HelvidiusPrisc) May 2, 2024

That's assuming that the Democratic Socialists of America are even capable of shame or embarrassment.

Still, you never know. Becker might soon be updating her LinkedIn profile to say FORMER field organizer for the socialist Democrats.

Regardless of the outcome, thanks for the laughs, Holly Briden. And God bless Twitter. We are never leaving that platform, LOL.