Babs Streisand Unleashes Fact-Free Meme About Differences in Republican vs. Democrat Economies

If we've said it once, we've said it a million times: the left can't meme.

It's important to understand WHY the left can't meme though. This first and most obvious reason is that memes -- successful ones, anyway -- are based in humor. And leftists are nothing if not miserable, humorless scolds. Their memes come from a place of anger or reprimand, so they always fail.

Just as importantly, however, many leftists seem to think that their memes are some kind of authoritative, factual source of data, like a little infographic version of a peer-reviewed research paper. Or maybe a pocket Encyclopedia Britannica. So, they'll post some silly (and vastly overworded) meme and proudly point to it saying, 'See? You can't argue my point. I memed it.'

Case in point: Barbra Streisand. While most Americans are struggling and suffering under the trainwreck that is Bidenomics, good old Babs decided to set us all straight earlier this week with a meme asserting that not only are things just peachy today, but every Democrat economy has been super awesome, while every Republican economy was worse than the Great Depression.

Sigh. They'll never learn. They honestly believe this gaslighting works. And, even more hilariously, Streisand honestly believes anyone takes her seriously.

Luckily, Twitter was more than happy to set her straight.

Ah yes, the '80s, that "decade of decadence" otherwise referred to as a "recession." https://t.co/kklneL0qiO — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 29, 2024

While it is true that Ronald Reagan did inherit a recession from Jimmy Carter, the 80s are generally considered to be the longest peacetime economic expansion in history. And that's not conservatives asserting that, it's the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But Streisand said the whole decade was a recession, so that must be so.

Moving forward to more recent history, people had plenty of data points to show the differences between the Trump and Biden economies.

Gas prices in California. Biden has murdered American energy. pic.twitter.com/FEdTYvWdr4 — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) April 29, 2024

Ouch, ouch, ouch, and OUCH. None of that looks so hot for the wonderful Biden economy Streisand was pushing.

Lmao. Down here in the real world, we all know the scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/QXCJKJXmHN — The world has gone mad (@theworldhasgo19) April 29, 2024

Yikes. It just gets worse and worse.

Streisand DID find a few supporters for her fictional meme though. Like that noted barometer of truth, Ed Krassenstein.

How do you explain this? https://t.co/cNKrtC5U4f — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 29, 2024

LOL. The Krassensteins are such obvious engagement farmers, we almost hate to include one of their tweets here. But this illustrates what passes for an 'argument' in leftist circles: 'We said so. How can you deny that?'

Mostly though, people were just happy to point out that Streisand is pretty clueless about all things economy-related.

Everybody in the Malibu gated communities is still doing pretty well so the Biden economy must be treating everybody just great. 🙄https://t.co/WnkVfjGhpj — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 29, 2024

We call that the 'Paul Krugman Case for a Booming Economy.' It's going great for them, so it must be going great for everyone, right?

(Incidentally, the average ticket to a Barbra Streisand concert goes for about $200 ... for nosebleed seats.)

This is what propaganda looks like 👇🏻 https://t.co/YTHaaD9UeL — The Patriot's Wife (@ThePatriotsWif1) April 29, 2024

Narcissist @BarbraStreisand should only open her mouth when it's time to sing. Quite honestly her opinion is worthless. https://t.co/ca7IiXFU6g — AJB (@horizon_ajb) April 29, 2024

In truth, we like it when she opens her mouth. All she does is show how completely out of touch she and other elitist Democrats are with Americans.

Call it a new version of 'The Streisand Effect.'

Lying 🤥 just like you did saying you were going to Canada with your buddy Robert Redford https://t.co/7dGKGnsspe — Rex Housley 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@housley_rex) April 29, 2024

They always promise to leave and get our hopes up. Then they never do and it makes us all sad.

wow, must be great weed there https://t.co/78T3EZTyoA — Sarah Bellum (@tamsully12) April 29, 2024

We're not sure WHAT Streisand was smoking. Parmesan cheese, maybe?

You and Hunter have been snorting cocaine together haven’t you? I knew it! https://t.co/zxXip8czf3 — Don Jr. (@DonJr1770) April 29, 2024

HA. South Park fans will get that one. If only Robert Smith from The Cure was available to defeat Mecha-Streisand.

Babs, you really need to get control of these posts, your publicist is making you look like a uneducated pic.twitter.com/t77PwqElNk — Lucky Sock (@LuckySock3) April 29, 2024

Her publicist probably has an ulcer.

And THAT -- ladies, gentlemen, and Barbra Streisand -- is how you meme.