Russia Hoaxer Says We're One Vote Away From the 'End of Democracy as...
'Pro-Palestine' Encampments Won't Allow Journalists to Enter or Ask Questions
Cal Poly Shuts Down Its Campus Until Autumn After Students Trash 'Intifada Hall'
James Biden Listed His Credentials as 'Joe's Brother' in Pitch to Qataris
Hunter Biden Plans to Sue Fox News for Airing 'Intimate' Photos From His...
Scotland’s First Minister of Hate Speech Resigns
Columbia FACULTY Form Human Chain Around Pro-Hamas Encampment
Racist Hobbies? K: Thread of Hobbies Lefties Deemed Racist a Hilarious Look Into...
Jewish UCLA Student Forcibly Blocked from Attending Class by Pro Hamas Mob
'DOOR KNOB': Georgetown Prof Tries Dunking on Bethany Mandel About Israel and It...
Finally! Massive Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Columbia Seeking Relief for Jewish Stu...
'Apologist for Trump!' Nancy Pelosi FLIPS After MSNBC's Katy Tur Calls BS on...
HA! Lefties ATTACK Fellow Lefty Cal Poly Student for Planting 'Sacred Olives' on...
British MP Andrew Bridgen Compares COVID Vaccine Deaths to the Holocaust

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Was Admitted for High School Activism

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on April 29, 2024
Sarah D.

David Hogg was not only accepted to Harvard with SAT scores well below average, but he earned a degree and is now leading seminars at Harvard "exploring several facets of creating successful social movements." (Kyle Kashuv, another Parkland survivor who had remarkable test scores but didn't become an anti-gun crusader, was not accepted.) It's almost as though Harvard admitted Hogg solely on his gun control activism.

Advertisement

The AP has reported on the pro-Hamas encampments on campuses across the country and has a sympathetic spot for those students whose pro-terrorist activism might cost them graduation, financial aid, and graduate school admissions. These poor students worry that suspensions and arrest records will follow them through their young career paths.

Shockingly, students have been expelled from Vanderbilt University, which threw one student for a loop, considering his college application essay was about his activism against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his "anti-LGBTQ" legislation:

"A merit scholarship for activists and organizers"? What did the school think they were getting?

Recommended

'Pro-Palestine' Encampments Won't Allow Journalists to Enter or Ask Questions
Brett T.
Advertisement


Schools are seeking out activists for admission. This is what they wanted.

Advertisement

Hogg at Harvard is proof that these universities are looking for left-wing activists to promote them to teach others about left-wing activism.

Advertisement

So the AP does a whole story on students who've violated school policy and in some cases broken the law wanting "amnesty" so their expulsions and arrests don't follow them around. They're called consequences. Go join Hamas.

***


Tags: AP ARREST COLLEGE PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Pro-Palestine' Encampments Won't Allow Journalists to Enter or Ask Questions
Brett T.
New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and Find Out'
Grateful Calvin
Cal Poly Shuts Down Its Campus Until Autumn After Students Trash 'Intifada Hall'
Brett T.
Racist Hobbies? K: Thread of Hobbies Lefties Deemed Racist a Hilarious Look Into the Joyless Woke Mind
Amy Curtis
'DOOR KNOB': Georgetown Prof Tries Dunking on Bethany Mandel About Israel and It Goes SO WRONG
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Pro-Palestine' Encampments Won't Allow Journalists to Enter or Ask Questions Brett T.
Advertisement