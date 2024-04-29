Expelled Vanderbilt Student Was Admitted for High School Activism

David Hogg was not only accepted to Harvard with SAT scores well below average, but he earned a degree and is now leading seminars at Harvard "exploring several facets of creating successful social movements." (Kyle Kashuv, another Parkland survivor who had remarkable test scores but didn't become an anti-gun crusader, was not accepted.) It's almost as though Harvard admitted Hogg solely on his gun control activism.

The AP has reported on the pro-Hamas encampments on campuses across the country and has a sympathetic spot for those students whose pro-terrorist activism might cost them graduation, financial aid, and graduate school admissions. These poor students worry that suspensions and arrest records will follow them through their young career paths.

Shockingly, students have been expelled from Vanderbilt University, which threw one student for a loop, considering his college application essay was about his activism against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his "anti-LGBTQ" legislation:

"A merit scholarship for activists and organizers"? What did the school think they were getting?

"One of those expelled...said protesting in high school was what helped get him into Vanderbilt & secure a merit scholarship for activists and organizers. His college essay was about organizing walkouts to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ policies." https://t.co/hNhb4pcEqF — Carole Hooven (@hoovlet) April 28, 2024

We may never know how schools like Columbia ended up with a bunch of ignorant uneducated kids who think left-wing activism is more important than actual learning… https://t.co/EIK0vW9nc5 pic.twitter.com/nXb7wmnMDw — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 28, 2024

What are the “anti LGBTQ policies”? Be specific — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 28, 2024

Are the "anti LGBTQ policies" in the room with us? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 28, 2024





This is a result of promoting activism vs academia. These graduates will be nothing but trouble for future employees and nobody with any business acumen would ever hire them. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 28, 2024

so they knew what they were getting into when he applied — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) April 28, 2024

Schools are seeking out activists for admission. This is what they wanted.

Are your kids being taught to be activists by their educators? If so, know that that is not the role of a teacher or anyone in K-12. — Arizona Women of Action (@azwomenofaction) April 28, 2024

Woke college administrators: they got what they wanted and now they’re getting what they deserve. — Jay W. Richards (@DrJayRichards) April 28, 2024

So they admitted him based on **unfactual** **morally superior** activism and not merit? I'm sure the student whose place he took is fine with the decision. — SoFloBulls (@bulls_flo) April 28, 2024

Schools look for activist students they can manipulate, this is how they resolve the dilemma of perfect SAT scores. — Brian Katz (@BSKatz) April 29, 2024

And colleges are surprised that aspiring professional activists they recruited (and hired) are disruptive.



They invited the vampire across the threshold. — Brad Brown (@rbradbrown) April 28, 2024

That essay stood out! Good for him. — Hamilton Cain (@HamiltonCain) April 28, 2024

Professional activists being groomed into their role, suddenly surprised the rules have changed as they all pushed too far. — Karyn Lisignoli (@KarynLisignoli) April 28, 2024

Hogg at Harvard is proof that these universities are looking for left-wing activists to promote them to teach others about left-wing activism.

Left out of the article is how that student was caught on video assaulting a school security officer in order to break into and occupy a school building. https://t.co/laFmmNO3if — That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) April 28, 2024

I suspect the unspoken reason that more elite universities are returning to mandatory standardized tests is that they are finally realizing that placing too much weight on applicants' political activism is playing with fire. — James McCaffery (@jwmccaffery) April 29, 2024

Consequences are important. This generation never experienced any. They want to be treated like toddlers. Time to grow up. A criminal record will affect your future prospects until spent. — Plutonic (@Plotunic) April 28, 2024

By recruiting and incentivizing activism, these universities set themselves up for this. They lost control of their social justice warriors. — Bran (@crichardsb0001) April 28, 2024

So the AP does a whole story on students who've violated school policy and in some cases broken the law wanting "amnesty" so their expulsions and arrests don't follow them around. They're called consequences. Go join Hamas.

