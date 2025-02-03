Paging Tom Homan: Phil Murphy Dares ICE to Come and Get the Illegal Alien He Is Harboring

One of the funniest fringe benefits of Donald Trump's focus on mass deportations is how many purple-haired, pronoun-spouting leftists are promising to fight against Border Czar Tom Homan and ICE if they come into their neighborhood.

Advertisement

We are sure that Homan is trembling in fear.

This is no surprise, however. Deep down, everyone on the left secretly wishes they were Che Guevara (or at least their fictionalized version of who Che Guevara was).

But it's not just the cringy TikTokers. Politicians like Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who may need his own zip code soon, are vowing to 'stand in the way' of ICE if Homan tries to collect the illegals living in his state.

We'll give him this: the man CAN block a doorway, that's for sure.

In this spirit of 'resistance,' New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is the latest to step into the fray, except he went even further and actually admitted to a crime on a live YouTube broadcast. Imagining himself as some kind of modern-day Jan or Miep Gies, this week Murphy proudly proclaimed that he is currently harboring an illegal in his home and dared ICE to come and get her.

NJ Governor Phil Murphy just said he is hosting a migrant in his home to avoid deportations.



ICE, do your thing. pic.twitter.com/6Vuh9yYL5C — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 3, 2025

We only hope that there is another live broadcast when Homan shows up at Murphy's home with a paddywagon not just for the illegal, but one for the governor as well.

It's not often you see a sitting governor openly admitting that he is committing a federal crime. And it's not like Murphy was not warned over a month ago.

AFL warned New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in December about the legal consequences for obstructing federal immigration enforcement efforts. https://t.co/iD16QF779U pic.twitter.com/9QNLRpvwGk — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) February 3, 2025

Murphy is openly flaunting the law and he would have no cause to object if and when the zip ties of consequences come for him.

This is great news! Bob Menendez needs a roommate. https://t.co/Ic79Kh8X61 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 3, 2025

'The Jersey Boys in Cell Block C' has a nice ring to it.

Hey Siri, What is the penalty for harboring an illegal immigrant in the United States?



Robot voice: Under Title 8, U.S.C. 1324, the basic penalty of harboring an illegal immigrant is up to five years in prison.



Me: gotcha. — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) February 3, 2025

We think Pam Bondi and Kash Patel might soon take a keen interest in Murphy's residence.

That's assuming he is telling the truth here, of course.

He’s lying, hoping that ICE shows up and that he can make a big scene. https://t.co/apZYAL4Tpi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

That's entirely possible.

Because even if Murphy is dumb enough to house an illegal in his home, can he really be stupid enough to then announce that on a live broadcast?

Phil Murphy: I’ll save you Ms. Illegal, come hide in my garage.



Also Phil Murphy: Hey world, I’ve got an illegal in my garage. https://t.co/9jiLtpyXJd — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 3, 2025

We're pretty sure the Geis family didn't post a sign on their door saying, 'Anne Frank is in our attic.'

(We know that's not a perfect analogy since Frank was not a criminal and the person in Murphy's home, by definition, is.)

Dude had me arrested for going to the gym during Covid...yet he's currently harboring an illegal alien in his house. https://t.co/BLNxXkH7I3 — Brosa Parks (@Parabellum2021) February 3, 2025

No one is above the law. Right, Governor Murphy?

Phil Murphy realizing his live-in maid being illegal is politically useful https://t.co/HBgiTzHK81 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 3, 2025

And by the way, why is Murphy forcing his housekeeper (which is probably what this illegal is because Democrats love slave labor) to live above his garage?

Does he think this makes him look like a good guy?

Advertisement

The truth is, despite the left making false claims about ICE raiding schools and churches, Homan is currently focused on deporting illegals who have committed additional crimes, particularly violent crimes, on top of coming to the United States illegally.

Murphy and his maid are surely not at the top of his list. Murphy knows that, so his 'dare' was probably calculated with this knowledge, understanding, despite his false bravado, the ICE has much bigger fish to deport ... for now.

But it would be wonderful if Homan and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem decided to make an exception to their current list of prioritized illegals to make an example of Murphy.

If Murphy is counting on that for the 'optics,' we don't think it would turn out the way he is imagining. The legacy media would come to his defense but polls show that even Democrats (the rank-and-file voters anyway) support mass deportations.

If Murphy wants to 'eff around,' we think Homan would have no problem in letting him find out.