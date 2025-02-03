Paging Tom Homan: Phil Murphy Dares ICE to Come and Get the Illegal Alien He Is Harboring

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:10 PM on February 03, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

One of the funniest fringe benefits of Donald Trump's focus on mass deportations is how many purple-haired, pronoun-spouting leftists are promising to fight against Border Czar Tom Homan and ICE if they come into their neighborhood. 

We are sure that Homan is trembling in fear. 

This is no surprise, however. Deep down, everyone on the left secretly wishes they were Che Guevara (or at least their fictionalized version of who Che Guevara was). 

But it's not just the cringy TikTokers. Politicians like Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who may need his own zip code soon, are vowing to 'stand in the way' of ICE if Homan tries to collect the illegals living in his state

We'll give him this: the man CAN block a doorway, that's for sure. 

In this spirit of 'resistance,' New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is the latest to step into the fray, except he went even further and actually admitted to a crime on a live YouTube broadcast. Imagining himself as some kind of modern-day Jan or Miep Gies, this week Murphy proudly proclaimed that he is currently harboring an illegal in his home and dared ICE to come and get her. 

We only hope that there is another live broadcast when Homan shows up at Murphy's home with a paddywagon not just for the illegal, but one for the governor as well. 

It's not often you see a sitting governor openly admitting that he is committing a federal crime. And it's not like Murphy was not warned over a month ago. 

Murphy is openly flaunting the law and he would have no cause to object if and when the zip ties of consequences come for him. 

'The Jersey Boys in Cell Block C' has a nice ring to it. 

We think Pam Bondi and Kash Patel might soon take a keen interest in Murphy's residence. 

That's assuming he is telling the truth here, of course. 

That's entirely possible. 

Because even if Murphy is dumb enough to house an illegal in his home, can he really be stupid enough to then announce that on a live broadcast?

We're pretty sure the Geis family didn't post a sign on their door saying, 'Anne Frank is in our attic.' 

(We know that's not a perfect analogy since Frank was not a criminal and the person in Murphy's home, by definition, is.)

No one is above the law. Right, Governor Murphy? 

And by the way, why is Murphy forcing his housekeeper (which is probably what this illegal is because Democrats love slave labor) to live above his garage? 

Does he think this makes him look like a good guy? 

The truth is, despite the left making false claims about ICE raiding schools and churches, Homan is currently focused on deporting illegals who have committed additional crimes, particularly violent crimes, on top of coming to the United States illegally. 

Murphy and his maid are surely not at the top of his list. Murphy knows that, so his 'dare' was probably calculated with this knowledge, understanding, despite his false bravado, the ICE has much bigger fish to deport ... for now. 

But it would be wonderful if Homan and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem decided to make an exception to their current list of prioritized illegals to make an example of Murphy. 

If Murphy is counting on that for the 'optics,' we don't think it would turn out the way he is imagining. The legacy media would come to his defense but polls show that even Democrats (the rank-and-file voters anyway) support mass deportations. 

If Murphy wants to 'eff around,' we think Homan would have no problem in letting him find out. 

