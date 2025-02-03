GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

No WONDER Dems Are Mad! Rep. Chip Roy Shares 'Projects' YOUR Tax Dollars Funded Through USAID in Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on February 03, 2025
Meme

We've all heard a good bit about USAID since Elon Musk started calling them out and holding them accountable for spending around the globe, BUT without seeing exactly what we're paying for, it's hard to understand just how gross and corrupt this agency really is.

Luckily, Rep. Chip Roy was good enough to share RandoLand's (aka Oilfield Rando) listing, which is just a fraction of the initiatives we've been funding with our tax dollars. 

Get ready to throw up uncontrollably for a few minutes:

Strengthening trans-led organizations to deliver gender-affirming health care.

ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING US?!

DEI scholarships. In Burma.

What?!

Alphabet rights ... and civics for people in ... Honduras. 

Yeah, there's more.

Diversity in Serbia. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh as we said way up there, we may never throw up.

Oh, we also funded terrorists. Good times.

Basically, it's all identity politics crap.

No wonder the Left is losing their freaking minds. USAID is a giant slush fund for Leftist pet projects they couldn't get funded otherwise. We figured it was pretty bad considering the conniption fit being thrown by our pals in the Democratic Party, but holy cow.

==========================================================================

