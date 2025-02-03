'Same Old CRAP'! Pissed-Off LAPD Slam Karen Bass for Siding With Pro-Illegal Alien...
The Democrats' Death Cult and Their Lies About 'Choice'
Good Luck, Democrats! Here's a Reminder New DNC Vice Chair Hogg Was Once...
'Sick of Being Taken Advantage of': J.D. Vance Brings the THUNDER Down on...

He's NOT Gonna Date You! AOC Flips OUT Over Elon Musk's DOGE in Multi-Tweet Rant and WOW, THAT Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks an objective private citizen having access to government spending is a five-alarm fire. Granted, as a socialist (democrat socialist, whatever), we know her one and true love is the federal government, and Elon Musk is doing some serious damage to their funding (YAY!), but this is just pathetic. Many Democrats seem to be losing their minds over actual cuts to spending ... as if they didn't think Trump was being serious.

Those of us who voted for Trump knew he was more than serious and are actually quite pleased that he is keeping his promises.

Sandy, on the other hand, not so much.

A grave threat to national security?

What now?

Of course, there is more.

Wasn't it AOC who wanted those in power to be uncomfortable? Where were her complaints when we had a shadow government for four years?

Girl, give it a rest.

Honestly, we're shocked AOC didn't try to correct Coach. Now THAT would have been funny.

Ironic, ain't it?

No, no, she did not know that. C'mon, this broad got confused over a garbage disposal.

What she said.

