He's NOT Gonna Date You! AOC Flips OUT Over Elon Musk's DOGE in Multi-Tweet Rant and WOW, THAT Was Dumb

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks an objective private citizen having access to government spending is a five-alarm fire. Granted, as a socialist (democrat socialist, whatever), we know her one and true love is the federal government, and Elon Musk is doing some serious damage to their funding (YAY!), but this is just pathetic. Many Democrats seem to be losing their minds over actual cuts to spending ... as if they didn't think Trump was being serious.

Those of us who voted for Trump knew he was more than serious and are actually quite pleased that he is keeping his promises.

Sandy, on the other hand, not so much.

This is a five alarm fire.



The people elected Donald Trump to be President - not Elon Musk.



Having an unelected billionaire, with his own foreign debts and motives, raiding US classified information is a grave threat to national security.



This should not be a partisan issue. https://t.co/OkEfM1n1Ga — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 2, 2025

A grave threat to national security?

What now?

Of course, there is more.

If this operation is so legit, why can’t those involved get a proper security clearance? Offer transparency to the American people?



This is a plutocratic coup. If you want the power, run for office and be chosen by the people.



Short of that, this is an exercise in vigilantism. https://t.co/za2lwB8A7N — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2025

Wasn't it AOC who wanted those in power to be uncomfortable? Where were her complaints when we had a shadow government for four years?

Girl, give it a rest.

Biden gave George Soros a medal of freedom.



Sit down. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 3, 2025

This is basically confirmation that the bureaucracy works for the Democrat Party and not the people, hence why you guys are so upset by what DOGE is doing. — George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2025

This is exactly what we voted for. Upset you're losing kickbacks? — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) February 2, 2025

Senator, Elon Musk was confirmed as the Secretary of a department. He can now do what he wants and has automatic security clearance



You should’ve realized this during his confirmation hearing if it’s so important — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 2, 2025

Honestly, we're shocked AOC didn't try to correct Coach. Now THAT would have been funny.

I love how you are using his platform for this. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 2, 2025

Ironic, ain't it?

You do realize that Elon already had a very, very high clearance based on his work for NASA, right? — Sarah Jane 🦄 (@pinktastic615) February 3, 2025

No, no, she did not know that. C'mon, this broad got confused over a garbage disposal.

So basically instead of reprimanding the people responsible for killing millions of people you’re mad instead at the people who exposed them, for what? Exposing them? I think I can speak for all of the world when I say Go Fck Yourself. — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) February 2, 2025

What she said.

