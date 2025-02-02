Chuck Schumer BODIED for Thinking Americans Care MORE About Super Bowl Pizza Than Secure Borders and ROFL

Democrats still don't understand why they lost.

We're not sure if it's because they're really just clueless about everyday Americans or if their egos simply won't allow them to accept it was THEIR policies, ideas, and beliefs that cost them the election.

Advertisement

Maybe we should once again learn to embrace the power of AND.

You’re watching the Super Bowl next week.



Wait till Trump’s tariffs raise your pizza prices. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2025

See what we mean? OH NO! We may have to pay more for our pizza! Guess Trump should go ahead and allow both Mexico and Canada to send fentanyl across our borders because God forbid we have to pay more for ... pizza.

Honestly, not only do they not understand why they lost, BUT they don't understand how much Americans are willing to sacrifice if it means our country is safe once again.

Seeing as how we’re still dealing with Biden’s incompetence on everything, which raised our prices on *checks notes* everything, I think we’ll be good. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) February 2, 2025

That too.

Stop with these silly posts. You have nothing real to offer. Retire and take a BBQ class before you give someone food poisoning. pic.twitter.com/l20ir1uhXl — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) February 2, 2025

Good times.

I’m not ordering a pizza from Canada, Mexico or China you stupid ass. — Corky Swift (@CorkySwift2) February 2, 2025

Not sure why but this really made us laugh.

If it means my baby will live to adulthood, I'm OK paying more or skipping pizza altogether. Thank you, Charles. That will be all. — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) February 2, 2025

That will be all.

Indeed.

==========================================================================

Related:

Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing -Vid

LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE Corrupt Than We Thought

JD Vance Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Schooling Media on How Dangerous Biden's DEI Policies Were (Watch)

Democrats Have Decided They NEVER Want to Win an Election Again and Their DNC Chair Pick Proves It

Justine Bateman's Response to B.C. Premier Blocking Sale of American Booze from Red States is PERFECTION

=========================================================================