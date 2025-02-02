Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and...
Aaron Rupar: Trump’s 2024 Election Will Go Down Among the Most Destructive Self-Owns...

Chuck Schumer BODIED for Thinking Americans Care MORE About Super Bowl Pizza Than Secure Borders and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on February 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrats still don't understand why they lost.

We're not sure if it's because they're really just clueless about everyday Americans or if their egos simply won't allow them to accept it was THEIR policies, ideas, and beliefs that cost them the election.

Maybe we should once again learn to embrace the power of AND.

See what we mean? OH NO! We may have to pay more for our pizza! Guess Trump should go ahead and allow both Mexico and Canada to send fentanyl across our borders because God forbid we have to pay more for ... pizza.

Honestly, not only do they not understand why they lost, BUT they don't understand how much Americans are willing to sacrifice if it means our country is safe once again. 

That too.

Good times.

Not sure why but this really made us laugh.

That will be all.

Indeed.

