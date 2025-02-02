JD Vance Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Schooling Media on How Dangerous Biden's DEI Policies Were (Watch)

The Left's rush to blame Trump for the tragic plane crashes last week serves as a reminder that our pals in the Democratic Party have never met a tragedy or crisis they aren't willing to exploit. Unfortunately for them, Trump and his administration were more than ready for the backlash, especially from the media, which they knew would follow even though there was no way for them to logistically blame him.

Advertisement

He's been in office for two weeks; how could he have any power over what happened?

They only drew more scrutiny for the Biden administration and their DEI hiring strategies.

Hey, they started it, so JD Vance was more than happy to finish it.

Watch:

🚨"SCANDAL” — @JDVance methodically lays out that Biden DEI policies lead to understaffed control towers:



“There is a very direct connection between the policies of the last administration and short staffed air traffic controllers."



“That has to stop."



"The president made very… pic.twitter.com/GJVvwqGTvf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2025

His post continues:

"The president made very clear that he wasn't blaming anybody, but he was being very explicit about the fact that DEI policies have led our air traffic controllers to be short-staffed.” "That is a scandal. Thankfully, it's a scandal that the president has stopped."

Imagine turning away qualified workers because of the color of their skin and thinking THAT's a good idea.

That's exactly what they did, though.

JD Vance was built in a lab for the sole purpose of dealing with media. It’s amazing to watch. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) February 2, 2025

Seriously.

Tapping my sign again.

(The Obama admin wrecked ATC starting in 2010)https://t.co/eaY7sCRLXZ — Tom (@BoreGuru) February 2, 2025

But TRUUUUUMP.

They will have to come up with some new talking points because Americans are no longer buying what they're selling.

Not even a little bit.

==========================================================================

Related:

Wait, SERIOUSLY?! LOL! Lil' Tidbit About New DNC Chair Says SO MUCH About the Democratic Party and HOOBOY

Justine Bateman's Response to B.C. Premier Blocking Sale of American Booze from Red States is PERFECTION

Fmr Air Traffic Controller Sheds DISTURBING Light on Obama/Biden DEI Policies that Destroyed FAA (Watch)



Journo Shares Text from Democrat Campaign Vet Revealing the REAL State of the DNC and LOL-HOOBOY

HA! Adam Schiff Is NOT Ok After Getting Bodied Over and Over and OVER Again by Kash Patel During Hearing

=========================================================================