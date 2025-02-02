JD Vance Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Schooling Media on How Dangerous Biden's DEI Policies Were (Watch)

Forget Wings, Pass the Broccoli! AP Article Suggests Trump Tariffs Are Super Bowl...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on February 02, 2025
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

The Left's rush to blame Trump for the tragic plane crashes last week serves as a reminder that our pals in the Democratic Party have never met a tragedy or crisis they aren't willing to exploit. Unfortunately for them, Trump and his administration were more than ready for the backlash, especially from the media, which they knew would follow even though there was no way for them to logistically blame him.

He's been in office for two weeks; how could he have any power over what happened?

They only drew more scrutiny for the Biden administration and their DEI hiring strategies.

Hey, they started it, so JD Vance was more than happy to finish it.

Watch:

His post continues:

"The president made very clear that he wasn't blaming anybody, but he was being very explicit about the fact that DEI policies have led our air traffic controllers to be short-staffed.”

"That is a scandal. Thankfully, it's a scandal that the president has stopped."

Imagine turning away qualified workers because of the color of their skin and thinking THAT's a good idea. 

That's exactly what they did, though.

Seriously.

Justine Bateman's Response to B.C. Premier Blocking Sale of American Booze from Red States is PERFECTION
Sam J.
But TRUUUUUMP.

They will have to come up with some new talking points because Americans are no longer buying what they're selling. 

Not even a little bit. 

