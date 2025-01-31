HA! Adam Schiff Is NOT Ok After Getting Bodied Over and Over and OVER Again by Kash Patel During Hearing

Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Trump and Air Traffic Controllers Gets Community...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kash Patel whooped Adam Schiff so badly yesterday during his confirmation hearing that Schiff not only posted about it once or twice—no, no, he posted four times. He also posted videos with his opinions about the back-and-forth to prove he was not owned. Nu-uh! Not at all. 

Which, of course, only made him look more owned, but we digress.

Actually, we're not sure we've ever seen someone entirely AS owned as Schiff was while questioning Kash Patel, just putting that out there.

Take a look at his multiple posts:

Anyone who watched the hearing knows this is false, but go off Pencil Neck.

He continued:

What?

You know what, we don't even want to know.

Poor Adam. He wants people to think he won this exchange, but again, we witnessed his political neutering in real time yesterday. 

Keep in mind Adam sat on the J6 Committee, which enabled and even empowered the federal government to target Americans and steal their freedoms. Adam also knows that if and when he's confirmed, Patel will investigate the entire committee and hold them accountable if needed.

And that's what Schiff is REALLY worried about.

==========================================================================

