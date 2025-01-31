HA! Adam Schiff Is NOT Ok After Getting Bodied Over and Over and OVER Again by Kash Patel During Hearing

Kash Patel whooped Adam Schiff so badly yesterday during his confirmation hearing that Schiff not only posted about it once or twice—no, no, he posted four times. He also posted videos with his opinions about the back-and-forth to prove he was not owned. Nu-uh! Not at all.

Advertisement

Which, of course, only made him look more owned, but we digress.

Actually, we're not sure we've ever seen someone entirely AS owned as Schiff was while questioning Kash Patel, just putting that out there.

Take a look at his multiple posts:

Kash Patel raised money for January 6 insurrectionists who attacked law enforcement.



I asked him to look those officers in the eye and tell them he was proud of what he did.



He couldn't. pic.twitter.com/VEyczc320Y — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 30, 2025

Anyone who watched the hearing knows this is false, but go off Pencil Neck.

He continued:

"We" - pronoun - used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together.



Does that help @Kash_Patel? pic.twitter.com/fdC3z3jrFl — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 30, 2025

What?

You know what, we don't even want to know.

Kash Patel can say he doesn’t support violence against law enforcement.



He can say that “we” doesn’t mean “we”. He can say any false thing that he wants to deflect responsibility.



But it’s what he did that matters. And what he did was disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/S20iirQKsa — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 30, 2025

Poor Adam. He wants people to think he won this exchange, but again, we witnessed his political neutering in real time yesterday.

History is littered with democracies that lost their freedoms without seeming to notice while it was happening.



Let’s not become one of them. pic.twitter.com/iBfIakooCj — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 31, 2025

Keep in mind Adam sat on the J6 Committee, which enabled and even empowered the federal government to target Americans and steal their freedoms. Adam also knows that if and when he's confirmed, Patel will investigate the entire committee and hold them accountable if needed.

And that's what Schiff is REALLY worried about.

==========================================================================

Related:

Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO, But X Ain't Havin' IT

You'll Never GUESS Who Adam Schiff Teamed Up with to Whine About Kash Patel in a Letter (Ok, You Might)

The Party Has LEFT US! Lifelong Dem FURIOUS with Senate Dems Attacking RFK Jr, Will Never Vote Dem Again

Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel 1 Question (Watch)

How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

=========================================================================