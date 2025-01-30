How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

Sen. Eric Schmitt discovered a 'fun' way to make the Senate Democrats wetting themselves over Kash Patel as the head of the FBI, much like Thom Tillis' Kash Patel Bingo card. Schmitt decided to play a game of 'Would you rather' with Patel, and it's honestly the best way for him to highlight what he would and would not do in his new role.

🚨 NOW: Sen. Eric Schmitt launches a game of "Would You Rather?" with Kash Patel during his confirmation hearing



These questions are gold.@Eric_Schmitt: "Would you rather investigate parents at school board meetings, or investigate the sh**tings that threaten the lives of our… pic.twitter.com/QIn7OMgpXF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

"Would you rather investigate parents at school board meetings, or investigate the sh**tings that threaten the lives of our children?"



"Would you rather target traditional Catholics as extremists, or focus on investigating actual threats posed to American people by cartels?"



These answers are obvious to EVERYONE except the current FBI. That's why we need Kash.

Abso-freaking-lutely.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn asks Kash Patel, why are the Democrats so afraid of you?



She also mentioned the political Cabal👀pic.twitter.com/TQigSCD4zp — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) January 30, 2025

Because they've gotten used to these agencies being on 'their side.' They don't know what to do when these very agencies could start holding them accountable and it terrifies them.

It should.

Schmitt interrogates with irony revealing that the FBI should focus on cartels not traditional Catholics. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 30, 2025

And protecting our kids, not investigating their parents.

I loved it!!!! Confirm him already pic.twitter.com/NJuPGVWRx6 — paula wilson (@pwilsondtf) January 30, 2025

These confirmation hearings have truly just turned into a show, more specifically, a circus, so let's just get on with it.

Agreed.

