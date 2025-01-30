Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for...
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While Questioning Kash Patel (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:51 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There have been many, many, MANY great clips from today's confirmation hearing for Kash Patel, and most of them have been Democrats shrieking at him about January 6th or his opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

But we would most definitely be remiss if we did not include his back and forth with Sen. John Kennedy, who took his time to help Patel make Democrats and the former Biden administration look even worse. 

In true Kennedy fashion, this was a hoot.

Watch (it's worth watching the WHOLE thing):

'You just got to get rid of the bad ones.' 

Sounds about right, senator.

Oh, and of course, our favorite part, 'Think you made the right people mad?' 

Yes, yes, we do.

Conspiracy theorists keep getting proven correct. 

Maybe it's time to admit our own federal government is such a hot mess that ANYTHING is possible and that, regardless of how insane something sounds, there may be a bit of truth in there as well. We are seeing this happen over and over again in real time.

That our pals on the Left haven't figured out that accusing people on the Right of being conspiracy nuts doesn't work anymore says a lot about them, and ain't none of it any good.

==========================================================================

