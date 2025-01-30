We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting...
VIP
Sen. Lindsey Graham Spends 5 Mins. Telling Dems the REAL Reasons They Don't...
Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified...
Sen. Thom Tillis' Kash Patel Hearing Bingo Card Proves Just How Predictable the...
'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In...
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Kash Patel Given the PERFECT Walk-Up Song for Entrance to Senate Confirmation Hearing
Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best...
Apparently It's Tom Homan's Job to Get Criminal Illegals Off the Streets of...
Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big...
Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth...
Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar...
Fork It Over, Zuck: Meta Agrees to Pay Donald Trump $25 Million for...
This Isn't About YOU, Eric: Twitter SLAMS Swalwell for Trying to Be the...

Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending RFK Jr. and HOT DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on January 30, 2025
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

It seems that Senator Rand Paul is as fed up as we are with the behavior of Senate Democrats, who are once again questioning RFK Jr. today. Don't take our word for it; all you have to do is watch him eat Senator Cassidy's (who is not a Democrat, but still) lunch when discussing vaccines. Awww yes, because they are determined to make their former colleague look as crazy as possible.

Advertisement

This is so great.

If only we had a Rand Paul in every one of these hearings, that would be great.

Watch:

So damn good.

But he's a Democrat and uhh ... orange man bad and uhh ... ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

That is all we've seen from Democrats in any of these confirmation hearings. SHRIEK SHRIEK, yell yell, another SHRIEK, and then they act like they actually asked him questions he won't answer. It's been bizarre and, quite frankly, incredibly off-putting for a party whose approval ratings are already so low they're breaking records.

They don't know where to go or what to do, especially with someone like RFK Jr., who has always been 'on their side' and is now a traitor for joining up with the nasty orange man. Forget that his party vilified and tried to erase his efforts to run for president, Bobby is the bad guy because REASONS.

Recommended

Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified Kash Patel Really IS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

==========================================================================

Related:

'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes Her Haters APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)

Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best Man to Lead the FBI (Watch)

Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth

Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar was BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST

They Literally ALL Have a Criminal Record: Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Lefty Journo on Illegals (Watch)

=========================================================================

Tags: RAND PAUL ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified Kash Patel Really IS (Watch)
Sam J.
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Laura W.
'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In SPECTACULAR Opening Statement (Watch)
Sam J.
Sen. Thom Tillis' Kash Patel Hearing Bingo Card Proves Just How Predictable the Dems Are
Doug P.
Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big Pharma (Receipts!)
Sam J.
We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting Off Tulsi Gabbard
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified Kash Patel Really IS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement