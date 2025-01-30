Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending RFK Jr. and HOT DAMN (Watch)

It seems that Senator Rand Paul is as fed up as we are with the behavior of Senate Democrats, who are once again questioning RFK Jr. today. Don't take our word for it; all you have to do is watch him eat Senator Cassidy's (who is not a Democrat, but still) lunch when discussing vaccines. Awww yes, because they are determined to make their former colleague look as crazy as possible.

This is so great.

If only we had a Rand Paul in every one of these hearings, that would be great.

Watch:

This is a must-watch.



Rand Paul just WENT OFF at RFK Jr.'s hearing. pic.twitter.com/sIB2MwhpTs — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 30, 2025

So damn good.

Rand Paul is our very best Senator! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 30, 2025

I’ve always liked watching Rand Paul and believe he’d make a great president — But he’s needed in the Senate and thus, that’s where he ought to remain.



Great clip!



More need to see this. — 𝙿𝚕𝚘𝚝 𝙿𝚒𝚝 (@PlotPit) January 30, 2025

Amazing that Cassidy feels he is more knowledgable than the physician in this case. Unreal. — Lisa Harris (@NightingaleLH) January 30, 2025

But he's a Democrat and uhh ... orange man bad and uhh ... ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

That is all we've seen from Democrats in any of these confirmation hearings. SHRIEK SHRIEK, yell yell, another SHRIEK, and then they act like they actually asked him questions he won't answer. It's been bizarre and, quite frankly, incredibly off-putting for a party whose approval ratings are already so low they're breaking records.

They don't know where to go or what to do, especially with someone like RFK Jr., who has always been 'on their side' and is now a traitor for joining up with the nasty orange man. Forget that his party vilified and tried to erase his efforts to run for president, Bobby is the bad guy because REASONS.

