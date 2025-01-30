Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar...
Fork It Over, Zuck: Meta Agrees to Pay Donald Trump $25 Million for...
This Isn't About YOU, Eric: Twitter SLAMS Swalwell for Trying to Be the...
DC Air Disaster: Bodies Recovered but No Word of Survivors from Plane and...
Frantic First Day: Transportation Secretary Responds to Major Air Disaster Hours After Bei...
Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane...
Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presid...
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House...
VIP
Woman Posts Her Panic Attack When Learning Her SNAP Benefits Are 'Frozen'
Midair Collision Reported at Reagan National Airport
Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported
Return to Walnut Grove? No One's Happy With Netflix's Reimagined 'Little House on...
Sen. Tim Kaine Says Don't Be Fooled by Trump's Buyout Offer

Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on January 30, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know all too well, the Left has never met a crisis or horrific situation they were not THRILLED to exploit for their own perceived political advantage, even if that means they're spewing hate and lies before we even know how many have fallen.

Advertisement

The DC plane crash is a painfully shocking reminder of just how low they're willing to go.

We should add that this includes Never-Trumpers like Liz Cheney fanboy Heath Mayo, who took it upon himself to write an entire thread blaming Trump and, of course, Pete Hegseth.

What a d-word.

Then, he whines about people holding Pete Buttigieg accountable for accidents during his tenure.

Bad, right?

BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Chris Loesch with the one-two:

Recommended

Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hegseth backpedaled a bit at this point:

So yes, he is pinning it on Hegseth. 

Or, at least, trying to.

This is probably a good opportunity to point out Heath thought it was a good idea to go out to Wyoming and nag people door-to-door about voting for Liz Cheney. He has no idea what competency looks like. 

*eye roll*

Good advice.

Advertisement

Don't look at us, man; we just work here.

He surely does.

What he said.

==========================================================================

Related:

Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST

They Literally ALL Have a Criminal Record: Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Lefty Journo on Illegals (Watch)

Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES for Lying (Watch)

Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH About Biden's DOJ (Watch)

WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)

==========================================================================

Tags: CHRIS LOESCH DC PLANE CRASH HEATH MAYO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST
Sam J.
This Isn't About YOU, Eric: Twitter SLAMS Swalwell for Trying to Be the Main Character of the DC Crash
Grateful Calvin
Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision
Warren Squire
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House a Second Time
Warren Squire
Fork It Over, Zuck: Meta Agrees to Pay Donald Trump $25 Million for Suspending His Account
Grateful Calvin
Frantic First Day: Transportation Secretary Responds to Major Air Disaster Hours After Being Sworn In
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST Sam J.
Advertisement