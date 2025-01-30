Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth

As Twitchy readers know all too well, the Left has never met a crisis or horrific situation they were not THRILLED to exploit for their own perceived political advantage, even if that means they're spewing hate and lies before we even know how many have fallen.

The DC plane crash is a painfully shocking reminder of just how low they're willing to go.

We should add that this includes Never-Trumpers like Liz Cheney fanboy Heath Mayo, who took it upon himself to write an entire thread blaming Trump and, of course, Pete Hegseth.

Needless to say, at a time like this, you really wish you had some confidence that the head of the DOD had some clue of how to lead an organization.



A Blackhawk right on the Pentagon’s back porch and in the approach path of a major domestic airport? We need answers. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 30, 2025

What a d-word.

Then, he whines about people holding Pete Buttigieg accountable for accidents during his tenure.

The usual suspects who wanted Buttigieg to explain why Delta Airlines lost their bag suddenly call foul when a military aircraft collides with a passenger flight and folks are concerned the head of DoD may not be properly equipped to investigate and handle the response. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 30, 2025

Bad, right?

Further to my point of the need for competence and steadiness in leadership when diligently investigating the cause of and responding to a tragedy like this… pic.twitter.com/I4fD7P6jB3 — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 30, 2025

BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Chris Loesch with the one-two:

You are trying to pin this on the people that just barely got the job? You know they haven’t even moved into their offices yet. pic.twitter.com/YNGIFwLbjf — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) January 30, 2025

Hegseth backpedaled a bit at this point:

I’m not pinning the crash on Hegseth or anyone—no one knows the cause yet. But Hegseth leads the DoD and has never run an organization. People fairly doubt his ability to adequately investigate, answer questions, and respond to this tragedy—and shouldn’t have to. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 30, 2025

So yes, he is pinning it on Hegseth.

Or, at least, trying to.

“I’m not pinning the crash on Hegseth but I’m totally pinning it on Hegseth” How is this an appropriate time to even mention him? — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) January 30, 2025

This is probably a good opportunity to point out Heath thought it was a good idea to go out to Wyoming and nag people door-to-door about voting for Liz Cheney. He has no idea what competency looks like.

Because this is precisely why we need competent and tested people in these positions. When tragedy like this strikes, the American people deserve to know that the leaders tasked with investigating, responding to, and limiting these tragedies have some idea of how to do it. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 30, 2025

*eye roll*

Heath, I implore you to put your phone down. I promise you that you don’t need to fight this battle tonight. People are in pain, in shock. Say a prayer and put your phone away. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 30, 2025

Good advice.

He thought that the Secretary of Defense sits on the AIB? Like what?! — Not K(aitain) 🇺🇸 𝕏 (@NotK_US) January 30, 2025

Don't look at us, man; we just work here.

I bet you think you’re the better person as you politicize a tragedy as bodies are still being pulled out of the water. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 30, 2025

He surely does.

What he said.

