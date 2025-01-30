Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth...
Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:01 AM on January 30, 2025
Artist Angie

One of the sad truths we here at Twitchy have come to expect over the decades now we've been covering the left is that if there is any tragedy or crisis, they will find a way to say something gross and horrible about it before we even know how many bodies there are. Sadly, the DC plane crash is no exception.

We are working on putting together a single piece showing some of the more disgusting reactions but Aaron Rupar's was so heartless and ugly we determined he deserved a piece all to himself.

Lucky him.

This was posted within moments of the crash:

That this post is still up tells us just how egotistical and maniacal Rupar is.

We're pretty sure we haven't seen anyone much scummier. 

Aaron never misses an opportunity to blame Trump and the Right in general for something horrific, which, of course, says more about Aaron than Trump, but we digress.

That there is an audience for this level of hatred is alarming, to say the least.

And yet, sadly, it worked.

But you guys, somehow and someway, Trump is SO powerful and villainous that he was able to find a way to make this happen. 

Who thinks like that?!

Oh yeah, turnip brains like Aaron.

