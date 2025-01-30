Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST

One of the sad truths we here at Twitchy have come to expect over the decades now we've been covering the left is that if there is any tragedy or crisis, they will find a way to say something gross and horrible about it before we even know how many bodies there are. Sadly, the DC plane crash is no exception.

Advertisement

We are working on putting together a single piece showing some of the more disgusting reactions but Aaron Rupar's was so heartless and ugly we determined he deserved a piece all to himself.

Lucky him.

This was posted within moments of the crash:

headlines from a week ago as an incident near DCA appears to be the deadliest aviation disaster in the US since 9/11 https://t.co/RpgVoI6RPa pic.twitter.com/5vTUJM8Chu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025

That this post is still up tells us just how egotistical and maniacal Rupar is.

Aaron Rupar is without question, consistently the scummiest person on this website. pic.twitter.com/Hq8RnqVoHK — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2025

We're pretty sure we haven't seen anyone much scummier.

I see your brain cells receded right along with your hairline. pic.twitter.com/m3NGqBNCQW — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 30, 2025

The TSA handles ground security, and the Coast Guard is focused on maritime security. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 30, 2025

Aaron never misses an opportunity to blame Trump and the Right in general for something horrific, which, of course, says more about Aaron than Trump, but we digress.

Anything for likes. You have no shame. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 30, 2025

That there is an audience for this level of hatred is alarming, to say the least.

Absolutely gross engagement farming. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 30, 2025

And yet, sadly, it worked.

Imagine being Aaron Rupar and posting this.



What a horrible human being.



Any cuts that came ONE WEEK ago didn’t have any impact on this accident. — Gerald A (@GmorganJr) January 30, 2025

But you guys, somehow and someway, Trump is SO powerful and villainous that he was able to find a way to make this happen.

Who thinks like that?!

Oh yeah, turnip brains like Aaron.

==========================================================================

Related:

They Literally ALL Have a Criminal Record: Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Lefty Journo on Illegals (Watch)

Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES for Lying (Watch)

Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH About Biden's DOJ (Watch)

WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)

With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE

==========================================================================